Roscosmos CEO vows to invite Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson to Soyuz MS-19 launch

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin stated his intention to invite Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson to the launch of Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, scheduled for October 5.

"Today, I will file invitations to Mr. Elon Musk. We would also like to invite Mr. Branson and Mr. Bezos," he said in an interview for the Russian TV Wednesday.

According to Rogozin, the presence of the "amazing trio of space enthusiasts" at the launch of the Soyuz MS-19 would underscore that space "is a unique environment, where unique people meet who still find an opportunity to be together despite all problems between countries."

The MS-19 mission crew includes cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and movie maker Klim Shipenko. The reserve crew includes cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, actress Alyona Mordovina and cameraman Alexey Dudin. They will fly into space to film the first feature movie in space. The movie with a working title ‘Challenge’ is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studios.