Russian space agency to involve Astronomic Scientific Center in creating lunar base

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to involve specialists of the Astronomic Scientific Center in developing space monitoring equipment and creating a lunar research base, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin announced on Monday.

"Scientists and specialists working at the Astronomic Scientific Center possess not only business skills but also inexhaustible optimism... We will necessarily involve them in creating the lunar research base and scientific equipment for monitoring outer space that we are planning to install on the Russian Orbital Service Station," Rogozin wrote on his Twitter.

As the Roscosmos chief said, true enthusiasts of outer space are working at the Astronomic Scientific Center.

The Astronomic Scientific Center is a non-state scientific organization that has set up a network of observatories in Russia and abroad.