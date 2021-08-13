Russia sends files to register coronavirus vaccine for animals to 4 countries — watchdog

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) has sent the files for registration of the vaccine against the new coronavirus infection for animals, Carnivak-Cov, to Thailand, Korea, Greece and Hungary, the agricultural watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

"Scientists of the Federal Center for Animal Health under the jurisdiction of the Rosselkhoznadzor have formed and sent a dossier of the Carnivak-Cov vaccine, designed to protect animals from a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), to Thailand, Korea, Greece and Hungary. The document has been sent for study and possible registration of the drug," the statement says.

An official with the regulator noted that other states are also showing interest in the purchase of Carnivak-Cov, in particular - Poland, Germany, Estonia, Turkey, Lebanon, Thailand, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador. In addition, Russia is ready to provide the EU with a batch of vaccine for scientific purposes to study its effectiveness.

The agency noted that the drug is also in demand in Russia among frequently traveling pet owners, citizens whose animals are kept free-range, and breeders. It was sent to the Arkhangelsk, Bryansk and Yaroslavl regions, the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and the Chuvash Republic. In addition, the Veterinary Directorate of the Krasnodar region organized the purchase of vaccines for all veterinary departments of the region. Animals are vaccinated against COVID-19 at private and public veterinary clinics.

Carnivak-Cov was developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health, subordinate to the Rosselkhoznadzor. It is the first in the world and currently the only registered vaccine against a new coronavirus infection for animals.