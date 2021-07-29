Elon Musk congratulates Roscosmos chief on successful docking of Nauka module with ISS

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. US entrepreneur, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has congratulated the chief of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, on the successful docking of Russia’s Nauka (Science) multi-purpose laboratory module with the International Space Station (ISS).

"Congratulations!" Elon Musk tweeted. "Thank you very much! And all the best to you, Elon!" Rogozin said in a return tweet.

The module successfully docked with the ISS on Thursday.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module is for implementing a Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will receive additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.