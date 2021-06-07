Roscosmos unable to launch some satellites due to sanctions — Rogozin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian space corporation Roscosmos will be unable to launch some satellites due to the lack of microchips that cannot be imported due to sanctions.

"We have more than enough rockets, but there is nothing to put in space," Rogozin told the State Duma during hearings on Western sanctions and measures being taken to minimize their effects on the Russian economy and politics.

The Roscosmos chief said that manufacturers kept in stock a number of semi-finished satellites that lacked one specific microchip Russia was unable to import due to sanctions.

The United States began to introduce anti-Russian sanctions in March 2014 over the conflict in southeastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The sanctions envisage visa restrictions and a freeze on the properties and bank accounts of individuals and corporate entities, as well as a ban on the supplies of weapons, dual use technologies and high-tech equipment.