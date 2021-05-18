Russia to be glad to see Musk at Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian side will be glad to see Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg, Dmitry Loskutov, director general of Glavkosmos (incorporated into Roscosmos state corporation), said on Tuesday.

"I know that the International Astronautical Federation has sent an invitation to him. I know that Elon is keeping an eye on what is said about him in our mass media. So, I confirm that we will, naturally, be glad to see Mr. Musk in St. Petersburg," he said in an interview with the Rossiye-24 television channel.

According to Loskutov, the conference will be attended by chiefs of space agencies, top executives of space companies, scientists and researchers. The program will include a plenary session and conferences on Moon and Mars exploration, and other topics.

The Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg was initially scheduled for June 9-11, 2020 but was first postponed to September and then to 2021 because of the coronavirus restrictions. The forum is held annually in various countries. This year, it will be held in St. Petersburg from June 14 through 18.