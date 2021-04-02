Elon Musk invited to Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Organizers of the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX), scheduled for June in St. Petersburg, have sent an invitation to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Dr. Christian Feichtinger said at a news conference on Friday.

"We have sent an invitation to him [Musk]. We are working to see whether he will take it up. We will be pleased [to see him among participants]," Feichtinger said.

The Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) had been initially scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on June 9-11, 2020. However, in March, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided to suspend it until September, and then it was postponed to 2021. The conference is held annually in various counties. In 2021, it will take place in St. Petersburg on June 14-18.