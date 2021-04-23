First crewed mission on yet-to-be created orbital station due 2026

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, April 23. /TASS/. The first crewed mission on Russia’s yet-to-be created orbital station is due in 2026, the chief of the Russian segment of the International Space Station, first deputy general designer for flight operation and testing of space rocket systems of the corporation Energia, Vladimir Solovyov, told the media on Friday.

Earlier, Roscosmos Corporation CEO Dmitry Rogozin said the Energia corporation had been tasked to have the first base module for a future orbiter ready in 2025. He said work on it was already in progress. Rogozin released a video of the first module being built. Originally, it was conceived as a research and energy module to be launched to the ISS in 2024.

On Sunday, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told TASS the condition of the International Space Station left much to be desired. It explained that the ISS needed technical maintenance that would help avoid any risks in case of emergencies. A decision on the station’s future will be made depending on the results.