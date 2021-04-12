Russian tech firm experimentally confirms future Oryol spacecraft’s engine characteristics

YEKATERINBURG, April 12. /TASS/. The Research Institute of Machine-Building (NIImash, part of the Integrated Rocket Engine-Making Group within the Energomash Research and Production Association) is developing the engine for the future Oryol manned spacecraft, which was experimentally tested, NIImash CEO Yelena Matveyeva announced on Monday.

"We are now engaged in advanced developments. In 2020, despite the difficulties we came across during the pandemic, we experimentally confirmed the thrust, power and resource characteristics of the new engine for the Oryol future manned spacecraft," the chief executive said at a press conference at the TASS Urals regional information center.

Russia is developing its new Oryol manned spacecraft (previously known as the Federatsiya spaceship) for lunar missions. Its first flight without a crew is planned for December 15, 2023 from the Vostochny spaceport without docking to the International Space Station. The Oryol spacecraft is set to perform its second flight also without cosmonauts in 2024 with the subsequent docking to the space station. The spaceship is expected to make a crewed flight around the Moon in 2028.

The Research Institute of Machine-Building (NIImash) is a leading Russian space rocket enterprise engaged in developing and producing low-thrust engines for spacecraft of various designation.