Sea Launch onshore segment outline prepared - company

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Specialists of the Center for Operation of Space Ground Based Infrastructure (TsENKI) have completed preliminary consideration for the outline of the onshore segment of the Sea Launch floating space port, Chief Executive Officer of the company Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov said on the air with the Roscosmos TV.

"The onshore infrastructure will be definitely needed to be created in order to support Sea Launch stationing in the Far East. Development of a mooring berth and logistical infrastructure will be required to support marine vessels stationing. It is needed to support acceptance of launch vehicle components from manufacturing plants. TsENKI specialists completed preliminary activities for the outline of the onshore segment required for Sea Launch complex functioning," the top manager said.

The Sea Launch floating space port consists of the Odyssey spacecraft launch platform and the command ship. The program was effective until 2014, with 32 launches of the Zenit launch vehicle completed. Operations were paused in 2014 and the S7 Group acquired the complex in September 2016.

In spring 2020, the command ship and the launch platform berthed at the Slavyanka Shipyard in the Far East.