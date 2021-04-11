Progress continues talks on launching Soyuz rockets from Sea Launch

BAIKONUR, April 11. /TASS/. The Rocket and Space Center Progress continues talks on launching the Soyuz rocket from the Sea Launch floating space port but no specific arrangements have been reached so far, CEO of the company Dmitry Baranov told reporters.

"Negotiations underway are not highly intensive. This is a discussion so far, without any specific points.

The Sea Launch floating space port consists of the Odyssey spacecraft launch platform and the command ship. The program was effective until 2014, with 32 launches of the Zenit launch vehicle completed. Operations were paused in 2014 and the S7 Group acquired the complex in September 2016.

In spring 2020, the command ship and the launch platform berthed at the Slavyanka Shipyard in the Far East.