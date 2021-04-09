Roscosmos plans to provide space communications across entire Russia by 2024

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos plans to provide space communications and broadband internet across the entire country in a span of three years, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"As follows from our plans, we will provide 100% coverage of entire Russia with space communications and broadband internet by 2024," he said, adding that broadband internet of great importance for Russia.

"As soon as the Sphere program is adopted, we plan to immediately begin works to create new satellite constellations on new platforms," he explained.

According to Rogozin, the Arctic zone is a priority area for Roscosmos as it needs "high precision monitoring, broadband internet and space communications," which are necessary for the development of the Northern Sea Route in particular.