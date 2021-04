BEIJING, April 9. /TASS/. China has conducted a successful launch of the third Shylan-6 satellite on Friday to study near-Earth space environment and test space equipment, CCTV reported.

According to the TV channel, the launch took place at 07:01 local time from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China with the use of Long March-48 carrier rocket.

The first Shylan-6 satellite blasted off into space in November 2018, while the second one did so in July 2020.