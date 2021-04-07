Russian technological park develops robotic arm for work in outer space

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. A robotic arm with tactile feedback that can be used in outer space and at big depths was unveiled at the Russian Defense Ministry’s Innovation Day thematic exhibition at the Era technological park, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The device is designed to perform complex spatial operations with high precision and at a high speed. The project’s advantage consists in the item’s small weight and high power and the possibility of outfitting manipulators with feedback sensors, including tactile devices," the ministry said.

The robot is outfitted with machine vision systems that allow installing robotic arms on mobile carriers as part of robotic vehicles and also on military and special hardware, it said.

The robot can be used in the space sphere as a manipulator for an inspector satellite, maintenance and repairs of space vehicles, the deployment and maintenance of space-based antennae, Russia’s Defense Ministry specified.

The Navy will be able to use the device as a robotic arm for work as part of autonomous underwater drones and as part of systems to carry out search, rescue and emergency operations. The robot is capable of performing operations at big depths. Engineer troops can use the robot on various mobile platforms for mine clearance while the ground forces can employ it as part of robotic complexes for loading and maintenance of missile, artillery and rifle systems.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Innovation Day thematic exhibition opened on April 7. The exposition features over 200 promising devices.