Putin declares 2021 to be Year of Science and Technology in Russia

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared 2021 to be the Year of Science and Technology, according to a presidential decree, published on Russia’s official web portal of legislative acts on Friday

The document says the move aims to promote "further development of science and technologies in the Russian Federaiton."

The head of state tasked his administration with setting up an organizational committee for the Year of Science and Technology, appointing Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko as its co-chairs.

"The Russian government should draft and approve the plan of main events within the framework of the Year of Science and Technology," the degree says.

Putin announced his plans to declare 2021 to be the Year of Science and Technology while attending a meeting of the Lomonosov Moscow State University’s supervisory board on Thursday, December 24.