Arianespace confirms Soyuz launch from Kourou on December 28

PARIS, December 22. /TASS/. French launch services provider Arianespace confirmed on Tuesday that the launch of a Soyuz carrier rocket with a French defense satellite CSO-2will take place on December 28 from the Kourou space center in French Guiana .

According to the company’s statement, it will be its tenth and last launch in 2020.

"Arianespace will send the CSO-2 Earth observation satellite, intended for defense and security applications, into Sun-synchronous orbit," the statement reads.

According to the launch schedule, published by Arianespace, the blastoff will take place at 19:42 Moscow time.

CSO-2 is the second satellite of the Optical Space Component program, a constellation of three satellites dedicated to Earth observation for defense and security purposes. They are being placed into polar orbits at different altitudes, and will carry out two different missions: reconnaissance for CSO-1 and CSO-3; and identification for CSO-2. The SCO-1 satellite was launched aboard the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket from Kourou in December 2018.