Russia to deliver Soyuz rocket with manned spacecraft to Baikonur on Oct. 11

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s state commission has made a decision to deliver a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft to the Baikonur spaceport’s launch pad on October 11, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"After hearing reports on the results of the tests, a decision has been made on the delivery on October 11," Roscosmos said.

The carrier rocket with the manned spacecraft is scheduled to blast off from Site 31 of the Baikonur spaceport towards the International Space Station (ISS) at 08:45 a.m. Moscow time on October 14. The next expedition’s crew members continue their preparations for the flight. In particular, they are scheduled to hold training on Friday to practice manual rendezvous with the ISS. The crew members are also undergoing medical check-ups every day.

The next expedition’s crew will comprise Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and also NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins. Currently, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassidy are working aboard the orbital outpost.