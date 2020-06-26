Roscosmos says Baikonur spaceport operates in normal mode despite pandemic

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, which Russia uses for space launches, is operating in the normal mode despite the coronavirus spread and tighter restrictions introduced in the nearby town of the same name, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Friday.

"The Baikonur Cosmodrome will continue its operation in the normal mode, taking into account all preventive measures," the Roscosmos press office said.

The auto transport that delivers the staff to the spaceport undergoes disinfection twice a day and the spaceport’s administrative buildings, premises, launch pad control rooms and technical compounds undergo regular sanitary treatment and specialists have sanitizers, Roscosmos said.

"Only certified means are used for disinfection," the press office stressed.

The medical staff are on duty during the day and sound alerts are heard several times a day about the need of preventive measures and the required information is available on special stands and monitors, it said.

The administration of the town of Baikonur earlier announced introducing tight restrictions over the coronavirus spread. In particular, the lockdown regime was reintroduced in the town and the stay in the streets was restricted from 06:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The new restrictions will come into effect on June 27. Together with the measures taken earlier, they will stay in effect until July 5.

As of June 26, coronavirus cases registered in the town of Baikonur reached 143 and 60 people are undergoing medical treatment at hospitals. As many as 28 people were discharged from the hospitals after their recovery.

On June 18, the first fatality was reported among coronavirus infected people in the town of Baikonur. At that time, 56 coronavirus cases were identified in the town.