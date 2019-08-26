Industrial association of machine-building may develop super-light rockets — CEO

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Designers at the defense-industrial corporation Industrial Association of Machine-Building in Reutov are considering the possibility of developing super-light rockets, the company’s CEO and chief designer, Alexander Leonov, said ahead of the international air and space show MAKS 2019.
"I can say that we are considering the development of super-light rockets as a promising field of research," he noted.
Superlight rockets have a liftoff mass of up to ten tonnes capable of putting 200-kilogram payloads into near-Earth orbits.
Earlier the Industrial Association of Machine-Building (an affiliate of the corporation Tactical Missile Armament) worked on a program called Pragmatic Space. Under that program the light rocket Strela, created on the basis of the inter-continental ballistic missile UR-100N UTTKh, was designed and put into use.