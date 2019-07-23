State Duma ratifies Russia-China agreement on national satellite system station deployment

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower chamber) has ratified an agreement between the Russian and the Chinese governments on Tuesday on cooperation in applying the GLONASS and the BeiDou global national satellite navigation systems, envisioning a mutual deployment of stations on their territories.

The agreement was signed in Beijing on November 7, 2019. According to the explanatory material, the agreement stipulates deployment of measurement station for the GLONASS and the BeiDou systems on the territories of China and Russia respectively to develop functional additional features of GLONASS and to create a global system of control and confirm the radio navigation zone characteristics of this system.