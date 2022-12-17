CAR ready to cooperate with Russia in investigating terror attack on Russian House head

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Central African Republic at the highest level announced its intention to cooperate with Russia in investigating the terrorist attack on Dmitry Sytyi, head of the Russian House, the Russian embassy in Bangui told TASS on Saturday.

"The Central African authorities at the highest level pledged their readiness to cooperate," the diplomatic mission said. "The embassy is in constant contact with the CAR’s law enforcement agencies. The investigation is underway; no details have been disclosed yet."

The embassy added that Sytyi was conscious on Saturday and that his life is not in danger.

On Friday, the Russian embassy said that Sytyi was injured in an explosion of the anonymous parcel he received and then hospitalized. It was also reported that the security of Russia’s embassy to the CAR was tightened. The Russian Foreign Ministry defined the incident as a terrorist attack.