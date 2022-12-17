Russia views suspension of Russian-language TV channels in Moldova as censorship — MFA

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow considers the suspension of broadcasting licenses of six Russian-language television channels in Moldova as an unprecedented act of political censorship, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"We view this ban as an unprecedented act of political censorship, as the abuse of the principle of media pluralism and as a blatant breach of the right to free access to information, the adherence to which the republic’s political leadership regularly reiterates," the diplomat said.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, shutting down of six TV channels to deprive millions of news source.

"Through this step, official Chisinau, hiding behind alleged responsibility to protect its citizens from ‘not correct enough’ interpretations of events in Moldova and the world, intentionally deprives millions of Russian-speaking residents of the remaining sources of news content in their preferred language in the country. Hundreds of journalists will lose their jobs in no time at the whim of politicians who are playing censors," the diplomat said.

Zakharova added, that Moscow urges the relevant international organizations to give a proper assessment to the suspension of broadcasting licenses of six Russian-language television channels in Moldova and take corresponding measures.

The diplomat pointed out that Russia defines that decision of the Moldovan authorities as a cynical violation of ethnic minorities’ rights.

"We demand that the relevant international organizations give a proper assessment of this move and take any possible measure to rectify this unacceptable situation," Zakharova said.