Russian diplomat expects Turkish gas hub to attract many countries

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. A gas hub planned to be set up in Turkey will attract many countries, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth European Department Yury Pilipson said in an interview with TASS.

"The Russian leadership has repeatedly provided detailed clarifications of the reasons behind the volatile situation on the international gas markets, which is primarily rooted in the short-sighted energy policy of a number of Western countries. Terrorist attacks on the critical gas transportation facilities, namely the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, are an additional destabilizing factor. That said, the Russian-Turkish initiative should be attractive to many countries, given the successful experience of our cooperation with Ankara in this field," Pilipson noted.