Russia’s Foreign Ministry: US did not put forward breakthrough ideas to extend New START

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. The United States did not put forward breakthrough ideas to extend the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) at the bilateral consultations held in Washington on July 1-2 in Washington, Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov told TASS.

"As for extending the treaty, there have not been any breakthrough ideas in Washington. As far as we understand, the American side still needs more time to develop its approaches. We see that no key decisions on this matter have been made in Washington yet," he noted.

Yermakov added that Moscow still has questions for Washington related to how the United States is fulfilling the requirements of the treaty.

Yermakov told TASS that representatives of the United States and Russia held consultations on July 1-2 at the State Department on the future strategic dialogue.

"On July 1-2, we held working meetings at the State Department at the level of the US Under Secretary of State. The meeting was of an ‘observing’ nature in the context of future strategic dialogue, the resumption of which was entrusted to the presidents of the two countries," he said.