Russia to engage BRICS, SCO partners in Arctic projects — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is actively developing Arctic-related contacts with its partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), working on a number of bilateral projects in this sphere, Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large Nikolay Korchunov has told TASS in an interview.

"[Arctic-themed] contacts with BRICS and SCO countries are being actively developed at the moment," he said. "A number of bilateral projects in areas such as scientific research, logistics, environment protection and maritime cooperation are in the works."

He added that possible energy projects are being discussed with countries that have relevant competence and interests.

"Regrettably, details of the ongoing dialogue cannot be disclosed due to the continuous pressure of sanctions on Russia," Korchunov added.