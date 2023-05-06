Situation at site of fire at gunpowder depots in Sverdlovsk region stabilized

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Two warehouses have burned down as a result of a fire in the village of Pervomaisky in the Sverdlovsk Region, while three warehouses were successfully, protected the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Coordinated action by fire-fighting and rescue units prevented the fire from spreading to three warehouses. The fire destroyed two warehouses on an area of 960 square meters," the office said.

According to a source in emergency services, the situation has stabilized. One of the warehouses that has burned down was empty and the other, half filled with gunpowder. The three other warehouses that have been protected contain TNT.

The region's emergency services have told TASS that no major explosions or destruction have been detected.

A report about the fire in the village of Pervomaisky was received by the Emergencies Ministry at 8:27 p.m. Moscow time. As a result of a forest fire there was a fire in the warehouse with gunpowder. Nobody was hurt. The village of Pervomaisky with a population of approximately 400 and located 128 kilometers from Yekaterinburg is being evacuated.