Russia, China have limitless prospects for cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia and China have limitless prospects for cooperation and continue to act in coordination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a state dinner after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I’m convinced that Russian-Chinese cooperation has truly limitless opportunities and prospects. We will continue to act in coordination and enhance our partnership for the benefit and interests of the people of Russia and China," the Russian leader said.

"I’m proposing a toast to the health of our friend, respected President of the People’s Republic of China Mr. Xi Jinping, to the health of all members of the Chinese delegation, to enhancement of the comprehensive Russian-Chinese partnership and strategic cooperation, to prosperity and well-being of the peoples of Rusisa and China!" Putin added.

The guests were served Kamchatka crab croquettes with truffle oil, borsch with simmered duck and citrus sorbet. The menu also included salad with Karelian salmon and fresh cucumbers, marbled beef steak, raspberry mousse and other dishes.