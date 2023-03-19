Putin vows to extend new residential quarters in Mariupol

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that new comfortable residential quarters will continue being constructed in Mariupol in the future when speaking with a local resident who referred to the place as "a small corner of paradise."

"We will extend it," Putin said.

Mariupol, the largest city on the shore of the Sea of Azov, is one of the key steel manufacturing centers in Donbass and a major seaport. The battle for Mariupol started on February 25, 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told President on April 21, 2022 that the city had been liberated by the Russian military and the forces of the People’s Militia of the DPR.