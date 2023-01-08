Russian air defenses eliminate five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in LPR - top brass

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have shot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Air defense capabilities have eliminated five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Patalakhovka, Kuzemovka, Kuzmino, Kremennaya and Pshenichnoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic. Moreover, ten HIMARS and Uragan rockets have been intercepted in the areas near the settlements of Kremennaya of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Orekhov of the Zaporozhye Region, Stepnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the city of Donetsk," he said.

In all, 365 warplanes, 199 helicopters, 2,848 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,449 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 972 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,787 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,965 special military motor vehicles have eliminated since the beginning of the special military operation, the spokesman added.