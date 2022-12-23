Donbass dreams of peace, opportunity to ‘pay off debt’ Russia — DPR leader

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Donbass residents dream of peace and the opportunity to "return the favor" to Russia for its assistance, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The entire Russia is now helping Donbass, we do not feel comfortable, we are used to helping other regions, this has been shaped by decades. It’s a comfortable situation for us when we are helping. I am confident that in the near future, we will go back to this, this is our next dream - a full-fledged opportunity to work. We will be able both to support ourselves and to repay this debt, Donbass definitely won’t remain indebted," the DPR leader said.

Yet the most important dream for the Donbass residents is peace as well as not having to find out whether one’s near and dear are alive first thing in the morning, Pushilin added.