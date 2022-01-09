Four people with bootleg alcohol poisoning airlifted to district clinic in Khanty-Mansiysk

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Four people in a serious condition have been airlifted by helicopter to a district clinic in Khanty-Mansiysk after they got poisoned with counterfeit alcohol in the settlement of Kondinskoye in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, the press service of the region’s department of healthcare told TASS on Sunday.

"Six people are in clinics of the region, four of them are in a grave condition. They receive medical aid in full," the press service said.

Earlier, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s investigation department said that eight people had died in the settlement of Kondinskoye from bootleg alcohol poisoning. Criminal proceedings have been launched. It became known later that police officers had established the site where counterfeit alcohol was sold.