{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Moscow may pull test-ban treaty ratification and intervention risk for Niger

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 4th
Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou
Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger
© REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia may withdraw its ratification of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty; Niger facing risk of foreign intervention following military coup; and Ukrainian forces shifting tactics to increase attacks inside Russia. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Kommersant: Russia may withdraw ratification of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Russia has called upon the US to finally ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). According to Kommersant, Russian government officials have already suggested withdrawing Moscow’s ratification of the treaty to ensure that Russia is on par with Washington. Experts see a distinct possibility of Moscow deciding to take this step.

On August 5, 1953, the Soviet Union, the United States and the United Kingdom signed the Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapon Tests in the Atmosphere, in Outer Space and Under Water, which remains in effect to this day. On September 24, 1996, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was opened for signature. Since then, 186 countries have signed the document and 178 have ratified it, but the treaty has not entered into force yet because this requires ratification by 44 countries that either possess nuclear weapons or are capable of creating them. Out of the 44, 36 nations, including Russia, have ratified the treaty. Of the remaining eight nations, India, North Korea and Pakistan have not signed the document, while the US, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran have signed but not ratified it.

Meanwhile, in recent months, Russian government officials have floated the idea that it may be advisable for Moscow to withdraw its CTBT ratification. The underlying rationale is that Moscow is seeking full parity with Washington in all areas and, although the treaty has not taken effect yet, it is not in Russia’s interests to preserve its ratification in a situation where the US is taking no steps to follow suit.

"Hypothetically, Russia’s withdrawal of CTBT ratification and the subsequent resumption of nuclear tests may be viewed as rungs up the ladder of escalation in the Ukrainian conflict and also as elements of deterrence of the main adversary, designed to convince it of the need to end its involvement in the war as soon as possible," said Dmitry Trenin, lead researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

"Russia’s actions could trigger a chain reaction. Other countries may follow Moscow’s lead by pulling out of the treaty and commencing nuclear testing. Should this happen, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons would also collapse because the nuclear test ban is one of the crucial pillars of non-proliferation, Alexey Arbatov, head of the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, pointed out. He predicted that, in such a case, the number of nuclear powers in the world would rise far higher than the current nine (five countries officially recognized as possessing nuclear weapons and four with nuclear weapons but not recognized as such). "If the situation takes such a turn, no one would be able to guarantee that these weapons won’t eventually fall into terrorist hands and the world would not descend into nuclear chaos," the analyst warned.

 

Media: Post-coup Niger under sanctions, facing risk of foreign intervention

The international community continues to put economic pressure on the military officers who carried out a coup in Niger and have now begun establishing a government in the landlocked West African country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened a military response unless the ousted Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, is reinstated in office, Izvestia writes.

However, Russian experts doubt that ECOWAS will act upon its threats and actually move to unleash a military conflict. "Such statements may largely be viewed as saber-rattling," said Nikita Panin, a researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for African Studies and program director at the Russian International Affairs Council. He pointed out that events unfolding in this way would require a decision by the United Nations Security Council.

Andrey Maslov, director of the Center for African Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that, "a decision on the organization’s further actions would largely depend on Nigeria’s position," as Abuja carries the greatest weight and plays the most prominent role in ECOWAS and has multiple ties with Niger. Nigeria is hardly interested in escalating tensions and increasing the French military presence in Niger, as well as in getting involved in a conflict on the side of France, which is highly unpopular in the region, the expert said.

According to him, the United States and France are keeping a close eye on the situation, making it clear that the Niger coup does not threaten their interests. Washington and Paris have rarely acted in concert in the region. Meanwhile, the military officers that have seized power in Niger are seeking to avoid escalation with the French, let alone with the Americans. Even the coup government’s ban on uranium exports is not as categorical as it may seem because it has not been officially confirmed, the analyst noted.

In the meantime, the rebels are facing enormous external pressure. Apart from sanctions introduced by ECOWAS member states, the US, France and the European Union have also suspended financial assistance to the West African nation. The sanctions may have quite a devastating impact on Niger’s economy, which is already far from being at the top of the league tables in virtually all categories, Africa expert Alexander Danevish told Izvestia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukrainian military changing tactics to increase attacks inside Russia

The Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff is shifting tactics after failing to break through Russian defenses in the Sea of Azov region. In order to wear down defending Russian troops, the Ukrainian military has increased strikes with long-range artillery and rockets, and started to use small infantry groups not supported by heavy equipment along the line of contact, Western media outlets have reported, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Kiev is also increasing the number of drone attacks against targets inside Russia. Additionally, more raids in border regions by sabotage and reconnaissance groups should be expected, the newspaper writes.

Complicating potential future raids by such saboteurs, territorial defense units stationed in Russian regions bordering northern Ukraine have been provided with firearms, anti-drone guns and SUVs made by Russian automaker UAZ.

Captain First Rank (Ret.) Oleg Shvedkov, chairman of the Central Committee of the All-Russian Professional Union of Servicemen, points out that sabotage and reconnaissance groups mostly use light armored vehicles to break through the border, so territorial defense units must have anti-tank weapons. "The border itself needs to be strengthened with detection devices, minefields and artificial barriers. Drones should be used for constant surveillance in areas where incursions are possible, and mobile armored groups and specially allocated helicopters need to be actively used to eliminate sabotage groups," the expert noted.

"Regional governors with their own armies are something new for Russia; it marks a certain decentralization of the country’s national security system," said Lieutenant General (Ret.) Yury Netkachev, a military expert. He emphasized the need to establish a mechanism for effective control over such activities to ensure that weapons are not used for illegal purposes.

 

Media: Turkmenistan to host preliminary summit of three Central Asian nations

On August 4, Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat will host the first Central Asia summit involving Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The respective heads of state are expected to discuss pressing issues on the regional agenda, Vedomosti writes.

The trilateral meeting in Ashgabat is part of preparations for a broader summit of all five Central Asian nations scheduled to be held in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on September 14-15, said Farkhod Tolipov, an Uzbekistan-based political scientist. Stanislav Pritchin, senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, believes that the heads of state will discuss in particular the issue of the Amu Darya River. The expert pointed out that the Afghan government in Kabul under the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) has started building a major irrigation canal in northern Afghanistan without having held any prior consultations with neighboring countries in the region. "After construction [of the canal] is completed, it will be Afghanistan's three neighboring countries that will suffer the most, and addressing this threat requires sub-regional efforts," he said.

Bakhtiyor Ergashev, director of the Ma’no Center of Research Initiatives, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the upcoming summit should be viewed in the context of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Tajikistan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s trip to Iran. "Turkmenistan, which shares a border with Iran, is crucial for creating a trans-Iranian corridor from Uzbekistan to Iran. Given that there is still a long way to go before peace is fully established in Afghanistan and it’s not feasible to build a railway line connecting Mazar-i-Sharif, Herat and Khaf toward Iran for security reasons, the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran route is currently under consideration," Ergashev said. "Tajikistan is also interested in this project," Pritchin added.

Experts highlighted the fact that, by convening the trilateral summit, Turkmenistan is actually signaling an image makeover, shedding its previous reputation as a closed country and difficult partner and becoming more predictable in its foreign relations, particularly as regards the effective use of the country’s transport and transit capacities. "Turkmenistan realizes that transit means money. It has a good position in terms of transport and transit routes, so it is beginning to move in this direction," Ergashev stressed, adding that Turkmenistan had been and would remain a key player among Central Asian nations.

 

Izvestia: Experts upbeat about prospects for Russian currency

The US dollar and the euro have hit forex trading levels of 94 and 103, respectively, on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The budget deficit and trade imbalance are said to be the main drivers behind the weakening of the ruble, but changes in global energy markets may help turn things around, Izvesita writes.

All such rate spikes result from factors that are temporary rather than permanent, said Yury Tverdokhleb, associate professor in the Department of Finance and Banking at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA). According to him, the ruble’s decline against the euro and the dollar, which has taken place since the beginning of the year, is a positive thing in terms of Russia’s budget revenues from exports. "However, I am sure that the Central Bank [of Russia] will not allow the foreign currencies to reach sky-high levels," the expert stressed. "It has effective tools to stop the ruble from falling, which were used in 2022. The Central Bank can conduct currency interventions and impose restrictions on certain currency transactions," the analyst explained. Tverdokhleb expects the dollar to eventually return to the level of 82-83 rubles to one greenback.

The ruble’s exchange rate is influenced by various factors, both domestic and external, said Ksenia Bondarenko, senior lecturer in the Department of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University). According to her, the ruble’s weakening in August can usually be explained by seasonal factors, such as the vacation season and dividend payments. Liquidity restrictions are another important factor determining the ruble’s exchange rate against the currencies of unfriendly countries.

The weakening cycle may end in the fall amid restored export levels, particularly if energy demand grows and high demand for imported goods declines slightly, the export noted.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk revived grain deal and Teflon Trump in new legal trap
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 3rd
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more