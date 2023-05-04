{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Drones downed over Kremlin and EU sanctions may ban transit of Russian goods

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 4th
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Drones downed over the Kremlin; new EU sanctions loom; and Iran reinforces traditional ties with Syria. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Two drones shot down over Kremlin in early morning hours of May 3

On May 3, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a ban on launching unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within city limits, with the exception of those used for "government purposes" in order to prevent "the unauthorized use of such UAVs, which could hinder the work of law enforcement agencies." Shortly thereafter, Russian media outlets, citing sources, reported that St. Petersburg city authorities instituted a similar drone ban, and that fully 40 regions of Russia, including the two largest cities, had taken similar action to close the skies to drones.

Read also
Kiev’s drones attacked Kremlin at night, Putin unharmed — presidential press service

Moscow and St. Petersburg took such measures soon after the announcement that, overnight on May 3, two Ukrainian drones had exploded over the Senate building within the Kremlin complex, which serves as the primary residence of the president of Russia.

On his Telegram channel, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin branded the incident as an attempted "terrorist attack on the president" and urged that the Ukrainian authorities be designated as a terrorist organization. He further vowed to demand "that weapons be deployed that are capable of stopping and eliminating" the Kiev regime.

"By all appearances, the drone was hard to detect; it may have been made of special materials and featured few reflecting surfaces, thus making it difficult to detect while in the air. The UAV may have been launched by catapult and flown several hundred kilometers before reaching the Kremlin," the Vedomosti daily newspaper’s source at a company in the unmanned aviation industry said.

Nikolay Ryashin, an expert in the field of autonomous UAVs, thinks that the drone incident will trigger a tightening of regulations in this industry sector. For instance, closing the sky to civilian drones will prevent those companies without government contracts from operating within the city limits.

 

Vedomosti: Experts weigh in on potential EU ban on transit of goods through Russia

The European Union is proposing to institute a ban on the transit of "numerous technologies and other goods" via Russia in its latest, 11th package of sanctions, and potentially other measures. This will be on the agenda at the G7 summit on May 19 in Hiroshima, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Experts concur that such a ban on the transit of goods would be an unprecedented move in sanctions practice. However, if it is implemented or even announced, there would be no legal basis for such a prohibition in terms of European sanctions law, noted Ivan Timofeyev, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council.

Major technical difficulties could also arise in the implementation of such a ban, Timofeyev contended. A list already exists of those products that the EU long ago restricted for import and transit purposes, but controlling the entire volume of transit, or the bulk of it, would not be feasible under current circumstances, said Pavel Ivankin, president of the Transportation and Infrastructure National Research Center.

In terms of legal mechanisms, the EU would be able to effectively monitor only their own businesses, which would definitely comply with the ban, noted Sergey Glandin, a partner at the NSP law firm and expert on international law. However, it would be difficult for the EU authorities to enforce compliance by third-country freight forwarders, including logistics operators from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, such as Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. "As a last resort, they may activate secondary sanctions mechanisms, which to date have never actually been applied," he pointed out.

 

Media: Tehran seeks to deepen Damascus links amid Syrian overtures to fellow Arab states

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Syria on Wednesday for the first visit of its kind over the past 13 years. Negotiations between the sides will emphasize economic cooperation. The Iranian president is making it clear that, despite Damascus’ recent rapprochement with other Arab countries, Syrian-Iranian ties remain strong. The visit is being cautiously observed by Israel, where Iran’s presence in Syria has long been a matter for concern.

Iran has been and remains Syria’s main ally, so it is important for Tehran to reinforce its relations with Damascus amid Syrian President Bashar Assad’s recent renewal of contacts with other Arab states, said Artyom Adrianov of the Institute of International Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). Raisi will not permit any diminishment of Tehran’s influence over Syria while Damascus conducts a charm offensive aimed at renewing its ties with previously unfriendly Arab countries. "That said, it is too early to speak of Syria’s full independence from Iran; the Iranian influence in Damascus is still strong and Tehran won’t be pushed away from the settlement process around Syria," the expert concluded.

A tug-of-war between Saudi Arabia and Iran for influence in Damascus is underway, said Andrey Zeltyn, senior lecturer at the Higher School of Economics’ School of Asian Studies. The Saudis want to bring Syria closer by returning it to membership in the League of Arab States (LAS), which would bolster the influence of other Persian Gulf monarchies on Syria as well. "At the same time, Iran is viewing Syria as its strategic territory through which Tehran may boost ties with Lebanon and counteract Israel. Additionally, it is precisely thanks to Iranian support that Assad remained president and Tehran will definitely demand its due," the expert explained, adding that it is important for Assad to return to the LAS as a means of lending greater legitimacy to his rule.

 

Kommersant: European gas prices plummet

Gas prices in Europe dropped to the level of July 2021 due to sustainably high LNG offers from the US, warm weather and strong winds, which increase power generation at wind power plants. June futures at the Dutch TTF hub plummeted to $423 per 1,000 cubic meters. Given all of these factors, together with low domestic gas demand in the EU, thus far analysts do not see anything triggering a price hike, while acknowledging that the threat remains of increased LNG demand in China and a complete cessation of Russian pipeline gas deliveries to Europe.

"Given low domestic demand, record-high supplies in underground storage facilities and high LNG availability, one shouldn’t expect a swift return to price growth," said Sergey Kondratyev of the Institute of Energy and Finance Foundation.

"With further demand reductions and new sources of natural gas supply, Europe may be able to maintain the balance over the next several years," analysts at McKinsey & Company noted in a report.

 

Kommersant: Flow of tourists visiting Russia on the rebound

Given the global trend toward the gradual post-pandemic recovery of international tourism, the flow of foreign travelers to Russia in 1Q 2023 increased by 17% year on year. Nevertheless, tourist flows to Russia still remain appreciably lower than before the pandemic. Tourists from Turkey, China, Iran and India expressed an interest in visiting Russia. The number of trips abroad made by Russians themselves is recovering much faster, even in spite of existing restrictions.

Sergey Romashkin, director general of Delfin, a tour operator, said that the same dynamics will remain in the coming summer season, with the incoming flow of tourists recovering only up to 10-15% of the pre-crisis volume. "Russia is part of the general trend within international tourism toward a gradual recovery after the pandemic, but the activity of travelers is being significantly restrained by the geopolitical background, the lack of decisions on visa-free group exchanges, and difficulties with cards issued by international payment systems working" in Russia, he explained.

Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Russian Travel Industry Union, hopes that the outgoing tourist flow this year will increase by 22-24% year on year. "Yet, it is necessary to understand that last year was highly uneven: We saw a relatively good first quarter, a practically zero-sum second quarter, and the subsequent recovery of the outgoing tourist flow," he noted.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU in disarray on Russia, China and talks seen on grain deal extension paths
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 3rd
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more