{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Moscow, Kiev talk grain and Canada nixes sanctions on Nord Stream equipment

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 14th
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Izvestia: Moscow, Kiev talk grain in Istanbul

Read also
No obstacles on Russia’s part to export of Ukrainian grain — Russian senior diplomat

The delegations of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations met in Istanbul on July 13. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the negotiations, Moscow provided a package of suggestions for resolving the grain supply issue as soon as possible. According to the Turkish side, the countries will sign the final document next week. Settling the food crisis could become an incentive for resuming peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, the Russian parliament told Izvestia following the Istanbul meeting on grain exports. However, the success of a possible dialogue depends on the ability of Ukraine to fulfill the conditions of the Russian Federation.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that a follow-up meeting will be held next week, where the parties must sign the final document on the said issues. Now, according to Ankara, the delegations have agreed to set up a coordination center in Istanbul.

"Russia consistently takes a humanitarian position on the supply of grain. Our international partners know it. We support avoiding crises on the world market. I hope other parties will not toy with ideas and will be able to reach the necessary agreements with us," Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Artem Kiryanov told Izvestia.

"We have never interfered with the export of grain. Of course, now any agreements can align positions closer. There have been shifts in Kaliningrad. Perhaps, the success of the negotiations on grain will be an incentive for resuming peace talks with Ukraine," Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy Ivan Abramov told the newspaper.

However, the grain supply issue and the peace process are not directly related, Kiryanov added. According to him, in order to stop the operation in Ukraine, the conditions declared by Russia must be met. In the meantime, Kiev is inclined to rely on Western weapons supplies, rather than sit down at the negotiating table in order to solve urgent problems. However, Moscow is open to the resumption of meetings to work out agreements, he added.

 

Kommersant: Canada nixes sanctions on Nord Stream equipment

Read also
Canada’s decision to return Nord Stream turbine doesn’t breach anti-Russian sanctions — EC

Canada has exempted all Gazprom equipment from the sanctions imposed on the company after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine until the end of 2024. According to Kommersant, Ottawa has granted Siemens Energy a temporary license for repairing, maintaining, and transporting gas pumping equipment for Nord Stream. The first finished item is still in Canada and will be sent to Russia via Germany on July 15. Two more units may be sent to Canada for repairs in the near future. However, Gazprom declares that it is not sure that it will receive the turbines and, this would be able to fully restore pumping through the Nord Stream.

The decision to ease the sanctions came as the German economy would face serious dilemmas in the event of a gas shortage. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the exception for Gazprom "absolutely unacceptable".

Meanwhile, one of Kommersant's sources noted that issuing a license does not mean that Canada or Germany would not revoke it at any time.

According to independent expert Alexander Sobko, the situation with the turbines for Nord Stream and the pumping volume through it has already gone beyond technical issues and economic relations and touches upon political relations, therefore, "various scenarios are possible".

Alexey Grivach from the National Energy Security Fund, in turn, believes a temporary license from Canada "cannot suit Gazprom as a buyer of equipment". In his opinion, "Siemens should provide guarantees that the equipment will get the necessary technical support during its entire service life, and not as long as the government of Canada, the United States, or Germany so desires."

 

Izvestia: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek BRICS membership

Read also
Argentina is looking forward to BRICS membership — ambassador to Russia

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey plan to join the BRICS, President of the BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand confirmed to Izvestia, noting that a discussion and a possible decision on some countries could be made at the next summit of the association, which will be held in 2023. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey are potentially promising candidates, but their entry process won’t be quick.

It shouldn't take long for Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to join the club, Purnima Anand said, since these countries are "already in the process". She also added there is a chance that the association can work to create a new world order: increase the exchange of resources, cultivate aviation, trade and financial routes for the new global realities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Izvestia that a decision was made to start discussing the process of expanding BRICS at the most recent summit. "After a consensus is reached on these issues, all members will have to decide when to start discussing potential candidates," Russia's Sous-Sherpa in BRICS Pavel Knyazev told the newspaper. He noted that Moscow welcomes the countries' interest in the club, but it has yet to hammer out precise criteria for the entry of the new members.

The expert community believes that Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are potentially promising candidates. "Turkey is a member of the G20, and Egypt is a member of the New Development Bank. There are several reasons to consider the applications from these countries if they follow Argentina and Iran," Yaroslav Lissovolik of the Russian International Affairs Committee told Izvestia.

 

Vedomosti: Brussels allows limited transit to Russia’s Kaliningrad region

Read also
EC recognizes rail transit to Kaliningrad as allowed with certain conditions

The European Commission has adopted new rules to regulate Russian transit to the Kaliningrad region. Road transit of sanctioned cargo remains prohibited, but such strict measures will not apply to rail transit. Sanctioned goods namely, metals, timber, cement, and coal from August 1, and oil products by the end of the year - can be transported by rail, but the volume should not exceed the average for the last three years. According to Vedomosti, transporting military and dual-use products through the territory of the European Union is still completely prohibited.

Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov thanked "colleagues from the Russian Foreign Ministry" for the outcome on his Telegram channel. "The European Commission’s explanations are a step in the right direction," Head of the regional government's press service Dmitry Lyskov told Vedomosti. "At the same time, we still do not understand the effect from the ban on the transit of sanctioned goods by road, so we are evaluating it," he added.

In theory, the authorities of Lithuania, through whose territory the transit is conducted, can veto the decision of the European Commission, editor-in-chief of the analytical website RuBaltic.ru Alexander Nosovich noted. But it is unlikely that Vilnius will dare to escalate the situation, since such actions would give Russia a trump card: Moscow can declare Lithuania a threat to European security.

The European Union has taken the problem of Russian transit to Kaliningrad very seriously, Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev told the newspaper. The last thing politicians in Brussels want is any further escalation, so in the future, some moderation can be expected from Lithuania and the confrontation would die down as a result, he said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Europe mulls embargo on Russian gas

Read also
One turbine for Nord Stream gas pipeline en route to Europe — newspaper

EU politicians begin negotiations on new restrictions within the seventh package of sanctions. The content of the package remains unclear, since the West has already introduced most of all possible sanctions against Russia, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. What remains are rather painful measures for the EU, such as restrictions on Russian gas imports.

The expected additions to the new package of sanction could include new entries to the personal black list. It is also unlikely that restrictions on imports of Russian gold will cause objections. But any restrictions regarding gas imports will not come easily, the newspaper writes.

According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, "Europe is trying to pursue a sanctions policy coordinated with its overseas allies and with the G7". And the United States is fully committed to discussions about new sanctions. The main restriction would involve price caps for Russian oil. Whether it will be introduced, however, largely depends on Joe Biden’s efforts. The US President is trying to persuade Arab countries and the OPEC to increase oil sales in order to reduce its price. If it succeeds, introducing price caps might not be necessary at all, the newspaper noted.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the new package will be introduced only for show. "Undoubtedly, there is a lot of fatigue from the sanctions in the EU. But there is a shared determination by EU countries to carry on to the bitter end. Any fundamental decision to backpedal here would cost more. Quite a lot has been invested in these six packages, and of course the EU will go all the way," Associate Professor of the Department of Integration Processes at MGIMO Alexander Tevdoi-Burmuli told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

 

/TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews./.

Press review: Kaliningrad transit deal reached and why Kiev attacked the Kherson Region
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 13th
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more