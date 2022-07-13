EC recognizes rail transit to Kaliningrad as allowed with certain conditions

BRUSSELS, July 13. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) released on Wednesday the guidance on sanctions against Russia, indicating that rail transit to Kaliningrad is allowed with certain conditions.

"This guidance confirms that the transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed under the EU measures. No such similar prohibition exists for rail transport, without prejudice to Member States' obligation to perform effective controls," the EC said.

"Member States shall check whether transit volumes remain within the historical averages of the last 3 years, in particular reflecting the real demand for essential goods at the destination, and that there are no unusual flows or trade patterns that could give rise to circumvention," the EC added.

The document is not addressed to Lithuania specifically and has the general document nature but there are no other transit zones with problems in relations between the EU and Russia at the moment.

Lithuania halted the transit of Russian goods under sanctions to the Kaliningrad Region on June 18.