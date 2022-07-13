One turbine for Nord Stream gas pipeline en route to Europe — newspaper

OTTAWA, July 13. /TASS/. One of turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline stuck in Montreal due to sanctions against Gazprom is now on its way to Europe and five more will be delivered to Canada within two years, for maintenance, The Globe and Mail newspaper said on Wednesday, citing sources.

"The Canadian government’s deal to allow the repair of Russian-owned turbines covers a period of up to two years from now and would allow the import and re-export of up to six units - a far more extensive arrangement than had previously been disclosed," the newspaper said.

"Global Affairs Canada granted the German industrial giant Siemens Energy an exemption under Canada’s Russia sanctions for two years," The Globe and Mail said. Siemens is now allowed to send turbines from the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Canada’s facilities of the company in Montreal for regular repair and maintenance, the newspaper noted.

One of the turbines stranded in Montreal due to sanctions on Gazprom is being shipped back to Europe, while the other five will be sent to Siemens Canada over the next two years for regular maintenance, the sources told the newspaper. "Siemens Canada will send the turbine equipment to Germany, whose government will then turn it over to Russia. The indirect return route could allow Canada to say it has not reneged on its sanctions," the newspaper added.

Gas supplies over the Nord Stream gas pipeline are being suspended for ten days since July 11 because of the scheduled annual maintenance. Since mid-June, the pipeline operated with just 40% of its maximal capacity because the turbine was not returned in time from Canada after the repair because of anti-Russian sanctions.