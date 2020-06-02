{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin sets date for vote on amendments and Russia eyes doubling gold output

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 2
Children riding kick scooters past a billboard reading "Out country, our constitution, our decision" in Sochi Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Children riding kick scooters past a billboard reading "Out country, our constitution, our decision" in Sochi
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

Vedomosti: Putin sets new date for Russia’s constitutional amendments vote

Read also
Putin approves July 1 as date for constitutional amendments vote

On June 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree setting July 1 as the new date for the vote for the amendments to the Russian Constitution, which was set for April 22 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Head of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova offered to hold the ballot over a seven-day period (from June 25 to July 1) due to epidemiological concerns.

Vedomosti’s sources close to the Kremlin and to the Moscow mayor’s office claim that they had predicted this outcome earlier. "They are hoping for a mobilization effect, enthusiasm and a positive outlook after the Victory Day parade," one of the newspaper’s sources stated, linking the chosen date for the ballot to the Victory Day parade set to take place in Moscow on June 24. Another source noted that Russian officials seek to celebrate "a victory over the virus" to lift people’s spirits, holding the constitutional amendments vote shortly thereafter.

When asked by Vedomosti whether the vote could be postponed if the epidemiological situation in Russia deteriorates, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated: "Public health remains the indisputable priority."

According to the data in possession of Vedomosti provided by Levada Center, a Russian independent polling and sociological research organization, 44% of Russians are in favor of the constitutional amendments (or 55% of those expressing their desire to attend the vote), while 32% claim they are against the amendments (notably, 58% of those who are against the amendments are not planning to attend the vote at all). For its part, another polling organization, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, revealed that 61% of Russians plan to vote for the amendments. Meanwhile, both organizations put the potential voter turnout at about 66%.

When asked to comment on the likely turnout, Denis Volkov, deputy head of Levada Center, told Vedomosti that the exact figure would be difficult to predict. "It seems that the vote held over seven days may affect the turnout. However, once again, it is difficult to say how, but this is an unprecedented vote, just like the situation with the coronavirus is unprecedented," Volkov noted, adding that Russian officials wish to hold the ballot as soon as possible hoping to avoid repercussions from the coronavirus recession. "Economic crises do not affect the approval ratings of the government immediately. The president’s rating follows a negative trend, but this trend did not emerge this year, and it is not related to this crisis. The government’s ratings are behaving more or less in the same way as they do during other crises, for example in 2008. During a crisis, public opinion does not change at once, it happens over time. So they want to hold the vote faster and mobilize people with the help of the parade," the expert told Vedomosti.

 

Izvestia: Russian MPs set out to double Russia’s gold production

Read also
Gold spot prices at all-time high since 2013

Members of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) are in the process of putting together an initiative to double Russia’s gold production rate, Izvestia revealed. Russian lawmakers Dmitry Ionin and Igor Ananskikh told the newspaper that they plan to put forward a bill to the State Duma in mid-June proposing to cancel the 20% import VAT on precious metals.

Currently, 11 gold refineries in Russia are producing about 300 tonnes of gold annually, compared to just four Swiss refineries producing 3,300 tonnes annually, Ionin told Izvestia.

Aleksander Sakharov, commercial director of the Yekaterinburg Non-Ferrous Metals Processing Plant, confirmed to the newspaper that Russian precious metals refineries are working at only 30% capacity. He noted that the 20% import VAT is one of the defining factors suffocating this particular domestic market. Russian producers have to compensate for these expenses by working with foreign commodity exporters, which makes processing precious metals in Russia unprofitable, the expert explained.

Russia’s share on the global gold market comes to about 7%, while the overall cost of the processed metal is estimated at approximately 1.2 trln rubles (about $17.4 bln), Ilya Tarasov, head of Legion, a company dealing with primary processing of precious metals, disclosed to the newspaper. These figures have the potential to at least double, with another 300 tonnes of gold being produced in Russia, lawmaker Igor Ananskikh affirmed. AMarkets Analytics Department Chief Artem Deyev expressed the same stance to Izvestia. "The demand for gold is very high right now, and Russia can take its rightful place among global producers of this metal. This will be profitable for the country’s economy both in the short term and for many years to come," he stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Washington declares Beijing enemy number one

Read also
Atlantic hegemony dying: Era of Western global intervention fading away, says report

The Trump administration is putting up barriers to Chinese foreign trade and investment in a bid to undermine the Chinese people’s trust in their leadership by coming up with bombastic statements such as the recent claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said that the Communist Party of China aims to destroy Western democracies and put an end to democratic values, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes in its analysis of recent US foreign policy moves. Washington has succeeded in undermining public opinion in Hong Kong and some parts of mainland China, where mass protests are taking place, the newspaper states, adding however that the Chinese Communist Party’s powerful repression system enables Beijing to suppress dissent and dig in its heels to bring the political situation under control.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta asked Andrey Karneev, who heads the Higher School of Economics Asian Studies Department, whether China’s Communist Party leadership truly aims to encroach on the West’s democratic values. The expert noted that while there are some radical nationalists in China who support this course of action, they represent a minority within the party. "The government’s position is reflected in its official statements, which note that China does not wish to undermine the existing world order. On the contrary, it strives to ensure that the rules of international communication be cultivated not only by developed states, the G7 or some other group of states, but also that the voice of China as one of the developing countries should be taken into account in this process. China’s course can be determined from the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Davos Economic Forum in 2017. He spoke in support of globalization and free trade. Back then, many experts noted the contrast between the approach of the US that chose the path of protectionism, and China’s approach, which supports the current world order. China’s stance is easy to explain, since it was the main beneficiary of globalization."

Karneev concluded that in light of these facts, it is unlikely that Beijing would actively attempt to destroy Western values. Nezavisimaya Gazeta suggests that in truth, the US does not aim to protect its democratic ideals. Instead, it hopes to prevent China from turning into a world leader in the sphere of hi-tech, becoming a global military and economic power comparable to the United States.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Fate of OPEC+ deal once again hinges on Russia

Read also
OPEC+ countries discuss maintaining May quota to cut output until end of 2020

Saudi Arabia’s initiative, which wants OPEC+ states to stick to the cap on the decrease in oil production at 9.7 mln barrels a day until the end of the year, can be approved only if Russia chooses to support it, Rossiyskaya Gazeta says.

It was presumed earlier that starting in July, OPEC+ states would begin to gradually restore output, easing the production decrease quota to 7.7 mln barrels a day. This would allow Russia to begin expanding production in the most critical areas, where a halt in output could have led to the deterioration of oil reserves and would also maintain the volume of investment in the industry at least partially due to gradual preparations for launching new projects in the second half of 2020.

On the other hand, the decision to prolong the maximum decrease in oil production may encourage getting rid of the oil surplus on the global market and raise the barrel’s value. Another argument in favor of the existing conditions of the deal is the growing tensions between the US and China.

Jorg Doerler, a partner at Deloitte’s consulting department in the Commonwealth of Independent States, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that OPEC+ members already know the price of intransigence after the March talks, and that they would be ready for a compromise. He noted that if the new agreement is compromised, oil prices may drop below $20 per barrel, so it is likely that OPEC+ will prolong the existing deal until the end of the year.

Not all experts agree with this stance, however. "It would be wiser to extend the deal for one-three months and then act in accordance with the actual demand situation," Vladimir Bragin, head of financial markets analysis and macroeconomics at Alfa Capital, told the newspaper, noting that the lack of increased supply would lead to a deficit and a sharp increase in oil prices, which would contribute to the recovery of oil industries in the US and other countries not part of OPEC+ and not tied to the strict terms of the deal.

 

Izvestia: Russian citizens' disposable income will drop in 2020

Read also
Unemployment in Russia doubles

Russians’ real disposable incomes shaken by 2020 coronavirus recession will fall by 5.2%, the quarterly report of the Institute of Economic Forecasting with the Russian Academy of Sciences reports. This is the biggest decrease in income since Russia’s 1998 meltdown, when the plunge reached 16%, Izvestia notes. The institute’s predictions for the year are less optimistic than those of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, which provided a figure of 3.8%. However, both predictions agree that in the medium term, the population’s income will begin to increase again due to the low base effect and state support measures.

According to the Institute of Economic Forecasting’s experts, once the quarantine measures are lifted, it is important to relaunch economic activity, first and foremost by jumpstarting the real sector. At the same time, it will be necessary to ensure the basic demand of Russians through the system of government purchases and credit subsidies to buy Russian goods and housing, notes a report that Izvestia has. The acceleration of the economy will trigger an increase in income and consumption, Alexander Shirov, deputy director of the institute, and one of the authors of the report, points out. The measures of state support implemented currently will have an effect, however, it is unlikely that they will spark any large-scale recovery, the expert added.

The real disposable income of the population will decrease by 6.5-10%, taking into account the changes in the nominal monetary income of citizens and the level of inflation based on the outcome of the current year, Anton Pokatovich, an economist with BCS Premier told the newspaper. "In 2020, the nominal income of Russians will decrease by 2-5%. The main drop will be observed in the second and third quarters by 15% and 6% compared to the corresponding periods of 2019. In this period, wages and income from entrepreneurial activities will go down significantly. The decrease in those key components will be caused by the lockdown, the exit from the market of many small and medium-sized enterprises and a jump in the level of unemployment in the country," the expert explained. He noted that a return to a 3% growth in real income next year would be quite a difficult task.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Kogan, head of the analytical research department of the Higher School of Finance Management, told Izvestia that the real disposable income of the Russian population may turn into a positive trend in 2021 due to this year’s low base effect. However, the expert noted that it is too early to talk about the full recovery of the citizens’ income.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: How SpaceX’s success will impact Russia and Trump turns to Putin over China
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 1
Read more
Russia’s air group in Syria to get additional facilities, water area under new deal
Russia and Syria inked an agreement for a term of 49 years on deploying the Russian air task force at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
No changes in plans to complete Nord Stream 2 construction — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, sanctions against the project are unfair competition and run counter to international laws
Read more
Russian latest amphibious assault ship holds artillery firings during Baltic Sea trials
The Pyotr Morgunov is the largest in its class and displaces 5,000 tonnes
Read more
Trump postpones G7 summit to September, plans to invite Russia
He plans to invite Russia
Read more
Press review: How SpaceX’s success will impact Russia and Trump turns to Putin over China
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 1
Read more
Gazprom signs contract with Mytilineos to supply gas to Greece until 2030
The contract provides for the delivery of gas to Greece from 2020 to 2030, according to official data
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Putin approves July 1 as date for constitutional amendments vote
The president rejected the idea of holding the vote on Victory parade day, June 24
Read more
Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks to ISS
The spacecraft began approaching the ISS about two hours
Read more
Note of protest referred to US Department of State after incident with Russian reporter
Mikhail Turgiev and American journalists who were next to him were treated by the local police in an inadmissible way, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Events in Minnesota expose human rights problems in US — Russian foreign ministry
Moscow called upon Washington to thoroughly investigate the incident
Read more
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Read more
Japan plans to resume working contacts with Russia in June - report
On May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed over the phone developing bilateral relations and confirmed readiness to enhance political dialogue at all levels
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Read more
Second modernized Tu-22M3M bomber tested on hypersonic speeds — source
Preliminary trials are scheduled for completion in 2020
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
Russia’s daily coronavirus cases exceed 9,000 for second day
The total case tally in the countryhas reached 414,878
Read more
Animosity between Russia and Poland not normal, lawmaker says
According to the parliamentarian, the issues creating the tensions have to do with speculations about World War II events and the territorial integrity of Ukraine
Read more
Putin to monitor Victory parade from tribune on Red Square
Peskov noted that it is necessary to take into account "epidemiological modality"
Read more
Press review: Moscow-Berlin hacker controversy and Russia monitoring NATO subs in Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 29
Read more
Russia needs to determine final position on US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty - Putin
Russian President said that It is important for the entire world as well
Read more
Russian drug against coronavirus can be supplied to hospitals on June 11 - newspaper
18,000 packs of the pharmaceutical have already been produced
Read more
Russia would like to hear EU, G7 comments about US protests — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, from this moment on the US has lost its moral right to accuse other states of violating human rights
Read more
Russia’s General Staff views NATO drills in Barents Sea as provocation
The exercises practiced striking targets in Russian territory and intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, according to official data
Read more
Partnership with Roscosmos to remain strong NASA
The Crew Dragon manned spacecraft was launched using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 30 from the Cape Canaveral.
Read more
Diplomat calls allegations of Russian involvement in US riots ‘dirty manipulation’
Last week, mass riots broke out in Minnesota and a number of other states, after a video of the brutal apprehension of an African American George Floyd was uploaded to social media
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Most of UN Security Council members rejected US, UK idea to discuss Hong Kong — diplomat
"This awkward move was not supported by clear majority of Council members," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Press review: Turkish air power threatens Haftar and China vows to tackle US meddling
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 27
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bombers over Black Sea
After the Russian fighters approached, the US aircraft changed their flight course, according to an official statement
Read more
US Department of State statements are counterfeit, not dinars seized in Malta - ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that dinars printed by Russia's Goznak needed to ensure sustainable operation of Libya's economy
Read more
Second earthquake hits Japan in day
There were no reports of casualties or damage
Read more
Toy unicorn chosen as zero-gravity indicator for next mission to ISS
The main indicator is traditionally chosen by the mission’s commander, but other crew members can take their own if they want to
Read more
Protesters in Washington D.C. smash storefront windows
Young people in dark clothes smashed the glass entrance door of a jewelry store, knocked out a metal gate with heavy objects and went inside
Read more
Kremlin says Russia not involved in US riots, calls them Washington’s domestic affair
The Kremlin spokesman dismissed a statement by Susan Rice, a former national security advisor to US President Barack Obama, as wrong
Read more
Roscosmos CEO congratulates NASA chief on Crew Dragon’s docking to ISS
Dmitry Rogozin also asked the NASA chief to convey congratulations to Elon Musk and the SpaceX team and expressed the hope for further cooperation
Read more
Russian diplomat describes situation with protests in US as ‘American tragedy’
Moscow is not gloating over the situation in the United States, she stressed
Read more
Trump shares ideas to hold G7 summit with Putin — Kremlin
Among other topics of the telephone conversation, the two leaders touched upon the energy sphere, space cooperation and fighting coronavirus
Read more
Malta seizes shipment of Libyan banknotes in breach of international law - Goznak
Goznak noted that "the samples of those banknotes were approved by representatives of Libya’s Central Bank. Therefore, the definition ‘forged’ used in relation to those banknotes is unfounded and illegal"
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Musk thanks Roscosmos CEO for congratulations on successful Crew Dragon flight in Russian
SpaceX’s founder wrote he hopes for "mutually beneficial and prospering long-term cooperation"
Read more
Snowden’s residence permit automatically extended until June 15
Later, a decision will be made about whether it should be extended by three more years
Read more
Russia to lose money from astronauts’ delivery to ISS after Crew Dragon launch - expert
Availability of the manned spacecraft with the US has certain upsides for Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after Tsiolkovsky Igor Marinin said
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000 - crisis center
For the first time since May 23, the daily number of coronavirus cases surpassed 9,000
Read more
Gorbachev’s spokesman refutes Japanese media claims about his Kurils-related remarks
The ex-president's interpreter revealed that Kyodo was quoting some diplomatic records and not a transcript of the conversation between Mikhail Gorbachev and Japan’s ex-prime minister
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
EU, US refuse to take part in Belgrade conference on COVID-19 attended by Russia and China
Earlier, representatives of Western states in Serbia accused Russia and China of attempts to expand their influence during the pandemic
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more