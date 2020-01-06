Gold spot prices at all-time high since 2013

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Gold prices on the spot market are at their highest since 2013 and climbed to $1,588.13 per Troy ounce during the trading session on Monday. The palladium price has set a new record and reached $2,030.28 dollars per Troy ounce, according to data from trading platforms.

The gold price amounts currently to $1,561.21 per ounce and the palladium price is $2,025.054 per ounce.

The price hike is taking place against aggravation of the situation in the Middle East after the US air strikes.