NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved July 1 as the date for the constitutional amendments vote.

According to the president, ideas were voiced to hold the vote on the same day as the rescheduled Victory parade, June 24, which he believes is wrong.

"There were even ideas to hold the vote right on the day of the parade. We should not combine it with anything, it is a separate major milestone in the life of the country," Putin stressed at a working meeting.