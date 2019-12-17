{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Will impeachment bid spell trump card or trouble and China avoids bloodshed

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Izvestia: Democrats gearing up for crucial vote on Trump’s impeachment

 

The United States House Judiciary Committee has agreed with the charges against President Donald Trump, and the lower house of the US Congress controlled by the Democrats is expected to vote on whether to impeach the White House occupant as early as this week.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry on September 24, she assured that Trump had exerted pressure on Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky. Although the Ukrainian leader said more than once that there had been no pressure at all, the Democrats, nevertheless, arrived at the conclusion that the US president was guilty. It looks like that they did so long before September 24, turning the process itself into a mere formality and an instrument of the election campaign.

Read also
Senator Graham predicts Trump impeachment will "die quickly"

Anders Aslund, a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, told the paper that Trump’s opponents did not want the impeachment inquiry to interfere with the presidential campaign, which is scheduled to kick off in Iowa on February 3. On the other hand, Edward Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow, recalled that New Hampshire would hold its first primaries on February 11. The impeachment process running in the midst of the election campaign will make people think that political slogans are more important for Democrats than citizens’ vital interests, the expert stressed.

Besides, it is crucial for the Democratic Party to complete the process before the official start of the presidential race. Otherwise, those Democratic senators vying for the presidency will have to take part in the Senate impeachment proceedings instead of the election campaign, he explained. Lozansky stressed that the Republicans who controlled the Senate would be running the show there summoning the ‘right’ witnesses.

According to the political commentator, American society is beginning to feel tired of the whole story and its political intrigues, so the pressure from the Democratic Party even plays into Donald Trump’s hands now. Moreover, they provide the president with an opportunity to accuse his opponents in broad daylight of wasting precious time and money on satisfying their ambitions rather than on the needs of the country, he added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Beijing seeks to avoid bloodshed in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Le Keqiang in Beijing. During the visit, the parties focused on handling the protest uproar in the region. China’s leaders urged the Hong Kong administration to put an end to chaos. That means that Beijing decided to refrain from using force and wait for the protests to subside, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

China has shown amazing patience, Alexander Lukin, Department Head at the Higher School of Economics’ Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs, told the paper. "Evidently, a decision was made to let the local administration cope with the unrest on its own. However, that will be difficult. I believe that China will only use force, if the situation deteriorates dramatically, for example, if the demonstrators start storming the government," he explained.

Read also
Beijing says US backs criminals in Hong Kong, meddles in Chinese domestic affairs

Hong Kong has tough laws, and the demonstrators can get prison terms, when the protests begin to abate, the expert went on to say. "China is not stepping in, apparently believing that interference will have a more negative impact than a positive one. Reverberations throughout the world would be negative. The economy would be affected as well. It used to seem that a limit to Beijing’s patience had been foregone. It turns out that this is not the case," Lukin said.

The political crisis in the former British colony in Asia has persisted for over six months now. Shortly before Lam’s visit to Beijing, clashes between demonstrators and police had resumed. Law enforcement had to use tear gas to quell the protesters.

Xi Jinping stressed in a recent interview that Beijing was determined to protect China’s sovereignty over Hong Kong.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Belarus to hold integration negotiations on December 20

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will meet on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit on December 20. However, breakthroughs should not be expected at the talks, because the two leaders will simply not have enough time to tackle the most controversial issues, Izvestia writes. The key objective of the negotiations is to resolve disagreements related to the tax maneuver in Russia’s oil industry.

At a time when both governments are unable to come to terms, everything depends on contacts between the heads of state, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told the paper.

"If they find common ground, we will move ahead. If not, we will live in the Union State that exists today. We will be friends and cooperate all the same," he said.

Kalashnikov noted that the energy issue was closely related to the development of the EAEU. "Minsk’s complaints about oil and gas prices would have been substantiated, if the issue at hand was just the Union State. However, a new integration association has sprung up since then, specifically, the EAEU, where agreements, which sometimes contravene the Union State’s wishes, emerged," the politician noted.

What is really important is not the mere fact of inking agreements but their further implementation, Vyacheslav Sutyrin, Editor-in-Chief of Eurasia.Expert, stressed to Izvestia. "Solutions can be found, but one should not expect Russia to agree with a unilateral compromise. The parties need to reach such agreements, which would contain clear criteria and control mechanisms. It is essential to make sure that these roadmaps are not a collection of good wishes but a real workable agreement," the expert stressed.

 

Vedomosti: Zelensky advocates equal rights for all Ukrainian regions

The amendments to Ukraine’s Constitution aimed at decentralizing power do not provide for the granting of a special status to Donbass as required by the Minsk agreements, Vedomosti writes. The bill submitted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which has been posted on the Verkhovna Rada’s website, makes no mention of the Donbass areas that are not controlled by Kiev.

In order to amend the Constitution, two-thirds (at least 300) of the lawmakers are required for it to be passed. The Servant of the People party controls just 248 seats in the legislature, but it hopes to secure the support of the European Solidarity party of ex-President Pyotr Poroshenko.

Read also
Positions of Putin and Zelensky don’t coincide on some issues - Kremlin

Zelensky needs to portray a flurry of activity to promote the Minsk accords, the paper quotes Fyodor Lukyanov, Chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, as saying. In his view, Kiev wants to show that it is not just willing to amend the Minsk agreements, that it is ready to amend the Constitution to resolve the situation inside the country.

"Kiev cannot implement the Minsk accords as they are. Whether Zelensky wants that or not, there are some stumbling blocks, which are impossible to overcome. That means that stopgaps have to be found, and this is what is going on now," Lukyanov explained.

The new amendments are not fully consistent with the Minsk agreements, at least according to Kiev’s Normandy Four partners, Ukrainian political commentator Vadim Karasev noted. "However, I would react calmly to that, realizing that the Ukrainian president’s team is just trying to maneuver," he explained.

"Until Zelensky’s team solves the protest problem on the street, it will have to resort to all kinds of tricks and ploys, because any straightforward steps to implement the Minsk agreements would be risky given the domestic political situation in Ukraine," Karasev stressed.

 

Kommersant: Gazprom leaving Siberia

The Gazprom Energy Holding and the Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK) controlled by Andrei Melnichenko have reached an agreement on the terms of the sale of the Krasnoyarsk Regional Power Plant (GRES 2). According to the information obtained by Kommersant, the transaction’s price tag will be 10 bln rubles ($159.3 mln). The Gazprom Energy Holding will be able to receive the first tranche of 5 bln rubles ($79.6 mln) in January 2020. The transaction itself will be completed by the end of 2019.

The Krasnoyark Power Plant is the Gazprom Energy Holding’s only asset in the second pricing zone (Siberia). It accounts for up to 2.14% of the electrical power generated in Siberia’s Unified Energy System and 2.54% in terms of capacity.

Read also
Gazprom CEO calls Power of Siberia pillar of gas transportation system in east Russia

According to Vladimir Sklyar of VTB Capital, the annual EBITDA of GRES 2 ranges between 1.6 bln and 2 bln rubles ($31.8 bln), so the price of 10 bln rubles looks impressive.

The analyst noted that the sale of the Krasnoyarsk power station would allow the Gazprom Energy Holding to reduce its debt load by one-quarter, while its EBITDA would decline by a mere 5%. The Siberian Coal Energy Company will continue to collect coal assets in Russia, creating a vertically integrated holding company and having the option of substantially raising the profitability of its acquired assets through a program of modernizing old heat and power plants.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Pentagon’s recent test proves US guilt on INF and Berlin row to sway EU ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 16
Read more
Abramovich becomes top Russian mogul in foreign mass media
Mass media referred to Abramovich 9,684 times in 2019
Read more
Pentagon concerned by Russia, China military buildup — secretary of defense
In his words, "China is expanding its economic ties across Asia," while Russia is attempting "to undermine NATO’s cohesion"
Read more
Defense contractor completes delivery of upgraded T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops
The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BM tank, featuring an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine
Read more
Russian weapons were illegally copied 500 times abroad over 17 years, says Rostech
In October, Rosoborontexport declared creation a consultative group for the protection of intellectual property rights within the framework of military-technical cooperation with other countries
Read more
Russia to continue gas transit via Ukraine if it is expedient for Gazprom - Kremlin
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that a number of provisions and rulings of the Stockholm arbitration tribunal "are still unacceptable for the Russian side"
Read more
US reinstates sanctions on Fordow nuclear facility in Iran
The American diplomat did not answer the question of whether the restoration of sanctions would affect Russia
Read more
Russia’s 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating, Alina Zagitova, suspends sporting career
Zagitova said she would continue her training, but will stay aside from major competitions
Read more
French top diplomat: Dialogue with Russia key for building security architecture in Europe
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France said that "we need to open doors for dialogue with Russia, without denying the difficulties, confrontation and issues"
Read more
Opel resumes car sales in Russia
The company left the Russian market in 2015
Read more
US claims Russian ship making ‘unsafe maneuver’ off Florida coast
Anonymous US officials claim that the ship is not using running lights in low visibility weather and it is not responding to hails from other vessels
Read more
Kremlin asks journalists not to bring big banners to Putin’s press conference
Last year’s presidential news conference lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes
Read more
Trump slams Fox News for interview with ex-FBI Chief, Congressman Schiff
Comey and Schiff are scheduled to appear on Fox News Sunday morning
Read more
First regiment equipped with Avangard system to assume combat duty by year-end
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that the first rocket regiment with the Avangard missile system will be deployed at the the Dombarovskaya Rocket Division
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver latest frigate and corvette to Russian Navy by New Year
Both warships are at the stage of their state trials, the shipyard's CEO said
Read more
Kiev has not put forward new initiatives on UN mission in Donbass - Kremlin
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said that Kiev could return to the idea of a UN contingent deployment to the areas in Donbass that are out of Ukraine’s control in case Ukraine’s leadership admits that the conflict fails to yield any result based on the Minsk accords
Read more
Russia, Ukraine complete gas transit talks in Vienna
Read more
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to be fully equipped with modern systems by 2024
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Sergey Karakaev said that the share of modern missile systems at the RVSN has reached 76% by the end of 2019
Read more
Railway bridge over Amur river to China will be built by end of 2020, envoy says
The timeframe for its completion has been repeatedly postponed
Read more
Residents returning to their homes in central Syria
People are now returning to the town of Karnaz in Syria's Aleppo province despite continuing shellings by Islamic State militants
Read more
German top diplomat: Russia never requested Berlin extradite Moscow metro bomber
Heiko Maas said that Moscow had never submitted a request to extradite Zelimkhan Khangoshvili
Read more
Assad points out two ways of weakening US presence in Syria
The Syrian president noted that the exact number of American troops in Syria is hard to determine
Read more
Press review: Pentagon’s recent test proves US guilt on INF and Berlin row to sway EU ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 16
Read more
Maduro says over 65% of Venezuelans want new parliament
According to Venezuela's Constitution, parliamentary election in the country should be held in 2020
Read more
Russian Olympic figure skating champion Zagitova says no thoughts of ending career
Earlier she announced her decision to take a break from competitions
Read more
Russian, Japanese companies plan to jointly design moon robot
The tentative agreement on cooperation was achieved when Japanese company representatives visited Russia this week
Read more
Russia became stronger in 2019, Kremlin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Russia remains an island of stability in that ocean of turbulence"
Read more
Positions of Putin and Zelensky don’t coincide on some issues - Kremlin
"Putin and Zelensky have started talking to each other", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Russian warship tracks movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea
A spokesman for a Russian defense ministry division said that the Vyshny Volochek fast attack guided missile craft is controlling the US ship’s movements
Read more
Putin’s message to Erdogan is more constructive than Trump’s letter - Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and Turkey continued to cooperate under the Sochi agreements
Read more
Senator says Russia should leave Japanese politician’s remark on Kuril Islands unanswered
Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Russia is not going to discuss dividing the Kuril Islands
Read more
Putin instructs Cabinet to adopt roadmap to implement military cooperation strategy
The president stressed that priority should be given to "members of the CSTO, the CIS and other traditional partners, in particular on the African continent"
Read more
Former USSR president Gorbachev accuses US of seeking global military dominance
According to Gorbachev, Russia and the United States should resume dialogue on arms control issues and move toward a nuclear-free world
Read more
Putin says Russia's position on global arms market strengthens despite sanctions
Exports of Russian arms and military equipment is growing, according to the president
Read more
Putin compares Russian truck maker Kamaz with phoenix rising from ashes
Putin met with Rostec Director General Sergei Chemezov and Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin
Read more
Kremlin: Record-breaking number of journalists accredited to Putin’s news conference
Last year saw 1,702 reporters covering the event, now the number is 1,895
Read more
Union of Donbass Volunteers evolves into serious force over five years - chairman
Social adaptation of Donbass defenders, the international community informing about the situation there and young people’s patriotic education topped the agenda of the fifth congress of the public organization Union of Donbass Volunteers
Read more
Putin, Merkel discussed gas transit via Ukraine after January 1 — Kremlin
Leaders of Russia and Germany gave a positive assessment of the results of the Normandy Four summit, held in Paris on December 9, according to the Kremlin’s press service
Read more
Assad says US selling stolen Syrian oil to Turkey
The Syrian leader noted that before the Americans, the Jabhat al-Nusra and later the Islamic State used these wells
Read more
Sunken Russian submarine breaks surface off Sevastopol - source
The equipment did not belong to the Black Sea Fleet at that moment
Read more
Turkey may close Incirlik air base for US in case of sanctions on Ankara — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "the decision on whether to close the Incirlik air base [for the United States] lies with us"
Read more
A330 bound for Hong Kong aborts flight, lands at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo
Aeroflot’s press service said the plane returned to Sheremetyevo after one of the passengers felt sick
Read more
Erdogan says that withdrawal of Kurdish forces from buffer zone in Syria not complete
Turkey considers Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to be a terrorist organization
Read more
Russia’s Sarmat ICBM to get next-generation hypersonic warheads
Two missile regiments armed with the latest Yars ICBMs will go on combat alert in Russia, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia’s main New Year tree arrives in Kremlin
The preeminent symbol of the New Year is about 90 years old and 25 meters tall
Read more
Russia retains world’s 2nd place by active combat aircraft — research data
The list of the world's top ten active aircraft types includes Russian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 frontline bombers
Read more
Simulated attacks repelled with Iskander missile system in southern Russia
The service members blocked the attackers, suppressed key firing positions and provided the Iskander missile system convoy with a chance to break through to the launching site
Read more
Erdogan says Sarraj is the only legitimate leader in Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara could send its servicemen to Libya once a corresponding request came from the Government of National Accord
Read more
Nginx dispute already affected IT market — Kremlin official
Peskov added that the infringement on the right to create open-source products while being a corporate employee was even more dangerous
Read more
Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss integration, energy dialogue issues
The sides also discussed the dates of future governmental contacts
Read more
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to test-launch 6 ICBMs in 2020
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that five of those test-launches will be carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome
Read more