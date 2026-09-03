MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,510 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 315 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 205 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 385 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 340 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and up to 55 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian air defenses intercept 998 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 998 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two smart bombs over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 998 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces take control of Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye, Dolzhanka in Kharkov Region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye, and Dolzhanka in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Battlegroup North have taken control of the settlements of Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye, and Dolzhanka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike logistics center for military cargo in Kiev Region

Russian troops used droned to strike Ukraine’s logistics center in Velikaya Aleksandrovka, Kiev Region, used for the storage and distribution of military cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out coordinated strikes against Ukrainian logistics facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Overnight, attack drones struck the Biokon logistics center in the Velikaya Aleksandrovka settlement in the Kiev Region, which was used for the storage and distribution of military cargoes," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup North destroys over 240 Ukrainian dugouts, deployment sites near Kharkov

Unmanned systems units of the Russian Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps have destroyed over 240 dugout shelters and temporary field deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region during August, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator with the call sign Grif told TASS.

"UAV operators of the Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps identified and destroyed over 240 Ukrainian dugouts and temporary field deployment sites in the Kharkov Region in August. The destruction of dugouts and temporary field deployment sites disrupts the deployment of enemy troops, reduces their activity, and hinders the supply of frontline positions," the soldier said.

According to him, Battlegroup North strikes the Ukrainian armed forces’ dugouts and temporary deployment sites using attack UAVs, including FPV drones. "Operators track targets from the air, verify the data received, and monitor the results of the crews’ operations," he added.

Russian forces strike facilities used by Ukrainian army -- Defense Ministry

Russian forces struck transport and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian army over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia’s tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery struck Ukraine’s logistics hubs, fuel and energy facilities and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, as well as production and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and their components and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 155 areas," the statement reads.

Russian Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian Navy unmanned boats

The Black Sea Fleet has destroyed six unmanned boats operated by the Ukrainian Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed six unmanned boats operated by the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces liberate Izhevka settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic

Russian forces liberated the Izhevka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Izhevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces sustain heavy losses in Vasilevka, Kharkov Region

Units of a separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces sustained heavy casualties in the fighting for Vasilevka in the Kharkov region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"To hold the [Vasilevka] settlement, the enemy deployed units from a separate motorized infantry brigade, but as a result of artillery fire, Ukrainian militants suffered heavy losses and were forced to leave the settlement and withdraw from their positions," the ministry said in a statement. On September 3, the ministry reported that assault troops of the Russian Battlegroup North’s 126th Motorized Rifle Regiment, 71st Guards Motorized Rifle Division, took control of the Vasilevka settlement in the Kharkov Region.