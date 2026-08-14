Three civilians injured, 10 buildings damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, August 14. /TASS/. Three people, including a child, have been injured, and an apartment building in Manganari Brothers Street has been severely damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported.

Overnight, military units and mobile air defense teams repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city, the governor wrote. Seventeen unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) were shot down.

"An apartment building in Manganari Brothers Street was severely damaged. A downed UAV exploded near the building. The facade, several apartments, and cars parked near the building were severely damaged. A total of three injured people (including one child) have sought medical attention for various injuries, and one person has been hospitalized," he wrote on his Max channel. In addition, four apartment buildings, five private homes, and nine cars were damaged.

According to Razvozhayev, falling debris from downed drones in several districts of the city caused two small grass fires, which were quickly extinguished.