US to conclude peace treaty with Iran by end of April, Russian expert predicts

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Now that the US and Iran have gone back to the negotiating table, a deal is likely to get done some time this month, Yegor Toropov, PhD in political science and analyst at Russia's Higher School of Economics told TASS, commenting on the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, the US President announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision, he said, was made in consideration of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal and "provided the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to fully, immediately, and safely open the Strait of Hormuz." Sharif invited Iranian and US delegations to Islamabad for talks on April 10 to "reach a final agreement to resolve all disputes." "The active phase of the US military operation in Iran ended in late March and has irrevocably transitioned to diplomatic bargaining, which will culminate in a peace treaty in April," the expert believes.

The US ceasefire with Iran, according to Toropov, is a logical consequence of US President Donald Trump’s unwavering negotiating strategy and tactics. "It consists of escalating rhetorical diplomacy without practical consequences, with the goal of intensifying dialogue," the expert noted.

Iran has also twice demonstrated a rapid cooling of rhetorical tension. "This can be traced from its denial of the very existence of negotiations with the Americans against the backdrop of the end of the active phase of the military operation in March to its agreement to a ceasefire with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which was so vehemently rejected just hours before it was to take effect," the expert concluded.