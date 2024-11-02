MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Ukraine is not just indebted to the West, it is actually in bondage, and this will last for decades, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a special online briefing.

"Ukraine is entirely - it cannot even be said that it has ‘too many loans’ or is ‘over-dependent on loans.’ Ukraine is in bondage for decades to come. It is repaying with its land, with its subsoil given for GMO, for all kinds of experiments or simply by soil export, it pays with its citizens themselves," Zakharova said.

"Future generations will have to pay for the West’s crimes with their money, with their resources in the first instance," the diplomat noted.

Ukraine used "to be considered a breadbasket," she noted. "It was. Now it is either being put or has already been put under control - either directly sold to Western multinationals or through lending," Zakharova added.