Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's POW swap rhetoric is cheap show — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statements regarding the return of prisoners of war after the meeting in Canada are a cheap political show, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

She was commenting on statements by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga after the October 30-31 summit in Canada, devoted to the problem of the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"The fact is that all this is a cheap political show. It is necessary, because in Ukraine public unrest is beginning to simmer, people are asking the question where, in fact, those prisoners of war who were supposed to be exchanged are. The Kiev regime, by avoiding this question and sweeping under the carpet the real state of affairs, creates an illusion of some kind of international efforts, which from the point of view of the presidential office on Bankova Street should be aimed at putting some kind of pressure on Russia," she said.