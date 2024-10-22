{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS Summit

Putin-Xi talks last about hour

The leaders touched upon the growth of trade turnover, the implementation of joint projects in a number of industries, as well as the development of humanitarian ties

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit has ended. It lasted about an hour, a TASS correspondent reported.

In the open part of the talks, Putin emphasized that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is "fair, mutually beneficial and absolutely unconditional." Xi Jinping characterized the level of bilateral ties as "unprecedentedly high."

The leaders touched upon the growth of trade turnover, the implementation of joint projects in a number of industries, as well as the development of humanitarian ties. Putin and Xi Jinping expressed their desire to discuss both the bilateral agenda and international issues. The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier announced that the leaders would have a "profound exchange of views."

BRICS Summit
Putin, Xi exchange views on situation in Ukraine — Kremlin
Both leaders "noted a significant convergence of positions and approaches with regard to what is happening in the world," Dmitry Peskov added
Ukraine uses borderline Kursk area's civilians as human shield — Russian serviceman
On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy sites, military airfields over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer
Russian troops liberate Novosadovoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Only Orban, Fico, and Vucic are not afraid to discuss peace in Ukraine — Serbian President
Aleksandar Vucic is currently visiting Komarno in southern Slovakia, where he is engaged in discussions with Fico and Orban about combating illegal immigration
Turkish expert sees participation in BRICS summit as turning point for Ankara
According to Necmettin Batirel, joining BRICS would not mean that Ankara "has lost all hope to join the EU," but this "would be an important lesson to Europe, which has for years been reluctant to open its doors to Turkey"
Biden, Putin didn’t communicate directly recently — White House
US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby also added that the US is doing an "awful lot" to counter Russia’s purported attempts to meddle in the American election
Turkey aims to strengthen cooperation with BRICS — Erdogan
The Turkish President expressed belief that the summit in Kazan would significantly contribute to this effort
BRICS summit, not US elections, will determine course of history — Russian official
Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko believes that truly responsible leaders of sovereign states understand this, and the level of representation at the summit and the ever-growing number of applications for membership are clear proof of this
Putin, Erdogan to discuss gas hub project
The multi-aspect cooperation between Russia and Turkey is developing dynamically in all the main areas and has the partnering and mutually beneficial nature, the Kremlin said
Ukrainian military losses mounting, Russian forces continue to advance — Foreign Affairs
According to Jack Watling, "Ukrainian forces have become dangerously stretched"
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Russian troops have repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the area of Novoivanovka, the Defense Ministry reported
Brazilian, Cuban presidents not to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will skip the summit due to health problems, while Miguel Diaz-Canel has opted to stay home amid serious energy problems
Putin grants citizenship to first US political refugee in Russia — decree
The media wrote that John Robles had lived in Russia since the 1990s, working as a teacher and international journalist
In Moldovan election Sandu gets 42.45%, Stoianoglo, 25.99% with 100% reports reviewed
Since none of the candidates collected more than 50% of the votes, a runoff will have to be held on November 3
Rapid development of BRICS raises questions about relevance of G20 — expert
BRICS member states are now overtaking the G7 countries in terms of output, Andrey Koshkin emphasized
Indian company makes agreement on Russian Standard vodka distribution in India
The premium vodka brand will be available in Original, Gold and Platinum versions
Russian troops destroy several dozen mercenaries from Latin America in DPR over two weeks
The location of the Ukrainian army’s foreign mercenaries is uncovered by data-recording equipment and radio intercepts, the defense circles said
Reactor assembly completed at first power unit of Rooppur nuclear plant
The next step is to hold hydraulic tests to check the reactor unit equipment operability, Rosatom said
Russia-China relations serve as model for others in modern world, Putin says
The Russian president emphasized that the "multifaceted cooperation is equal, mutually beneficial, and free from any external conditions"
West wanted Georgia to begin 3-4 day war on Russia — ruling party founder
Georgia’s authorities have repeatedly said that certain forces are seeking to drag the country into an armed confrontation with Russia, especially immediately after the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine
Zelensky plan dangerous, plays into US hands — Hungarian expert
Gabor Stier said that this plan "contains a call for further arming Ukraine and leads to an escalation of the conflict"
Lavrov rejects British PM’s remark about Istanbul talks between Russia, Ukraine as lie
In his latest memoir, Boris Johnson attempted to deny responsibility for derailing the Istanbul talks, Russian foreign minister said
Nearly 40 countries to take part in BRICS Plus/Outreach format in Kazan — Kremlin
The BRICS leaders will exchange views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda, discuss the three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship
Situation in Kursk region
Aviation, artillery and missile troops continued to defeat manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region, as well as their reserves in the Sumy region
Press review: BRICS leaders mull expansion and US unveils $400 mln aid package for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 22nd
Record 93,200 new Chinese cars sold in Russia in September
According to the report, the previous record was set in August, with 90,098 vehicles sold
Post-Soviet security bloc thwarts enemy invasion in Tajikistan drills
Under the scenario of the drills, the notional enemy crossed the state border in several directions, the report specified
BRICS considering 15 countries as its potential partners — BRICS aide
"It would be illogical to admit so many countries at once, because it would no longer be am association but rather an amorphous structure, which would be unable to work," he said in an interview with Russian TV Channel One
Russia destroys Ukrainian jamming system in Kursk region using attack drone
As a result of the missile strike, delivered by the Inokhodets attack UAV, the electronic warfare system and the crew manning it were destroyed, the ministry added as it also released a video
Medvedev doubts that Trump threatened Putin with striking Moscow
"In general, our relationship with him is quite warm," the politician said
Increase in payments in national currencies helping to reduce geopolitical risks — Putin
"As the country presiding over BRICS this year, we are looking forward to your proactive participation in the meeting of leaders at the BRICS Summit in Kazan," the Russian president said
Intersection of transport corridors to be important logistical step — Russian Deputy PM
The new route iscussed during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Kyrgyzstan will run across the territory of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the Caspian Sea
Kiev's Kursk gamble alienates prospects for conflict settlement — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "by invading the territory of Russia recognized by all the states of the world, the Ukrainian armed forces have demonstrated to the world majority their terrorist and aggressive nature"
BRICS became important platform for discussion of global agenda, India’s Modi says
Prime Minister noted that India values its close cooperation within the BRICS
Seoul says it may change its mind, start sending lethal weapons to Kiev
South Korea will be taking take step-by-step measures while monitoring the situation with military cooperation between Russia and the North, including monitoring Russian assistance in military technology and the sending of North Korean soldiers to Russia, the agency's source said
Russia, Iran almost completely shift to national currencies — Kremlin
Russia and Iran are implementing several large-scale mutual projects in the sphere of transport and energy, the press service added
Cargo plane downed over Sudan by mistake, no survivors reported — website
According to the report, one RSF commander said on a video, published by the militia, that it downed an "Egyptian Antonov plane" using "guided missiles
BRICS Summit in Kazan to become one of largest in Russian history — analyst
Andrey Bystritsky believes that rich discussions should be expected not only at the multilateral but also at the bilateral meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the summit participants
France in discussion with partners about inviting Ukraine to NATO immediately
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is on a two-day visit to Kiev
Ukrainian forces out of chances to break through to Kursk NPP — Russian fighter
According to a Russian commander, more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in an attempt to implement the so-called blitzkrieg plan in Kursk region to give Russia a nuclear ultimatum
Russian army repels counterattacks in Kamenskoye, politician says
Earlier, Vladimir Rogov noted that Russian troops had successfully entrenched themselves in Kamenskoye and repulsed several enemy counterattacks
West ready to blow up dam in Kiev to pin blame on Russia — Zaporozhye head
Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that Russians and Ukrainians are a single nation
Foreign mercenaries engaged in torturing civilians in Kursk Region — Russian soldier
"There is no nation, they come from all over the world," the serviceman said
Russian forces block Ukrainian group in Selidovo — security forces
All roads leading out of the city are under the full fire control of the Russian army
Putin meets NDB President during BRICS Summit
The meeting takes place in the Governor’s Palace of the Kazan Kremlin
FACTBOX: What is known about cargo plane crash in Sudan
According to the media, one crew member was allegedly carrying an ID of Viktor Granov, who was an employee of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC
Russia committed to joint efforts in environmental protection — Lavrov
"We support mutually respectful cooperation to achieve a reasonable balance between environmental protection efforts and the socio-economic development of the nation," the Russian foreign minister added
SOS Donbass holds actions in French cities to promote rapprochement with Russia
The organization pointed out that the action is international, adding that it is also taking place in Italy
Medvedev says Russia's tasks are to weaken West, disintegrate US
The politician emphasized that Russia is also helped in this by the United States, "because their goal is to dominate the Old World (as well as the rest of the world)"
Strikes on reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Aviation, artillery and missile forces continued to hit Ukrainian accumulations of manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Israeli military says Hezbollah bunker holding $0.5 bln discovered in Beirut
IDF demonstrated a 3D animation of the bunker under the hospital
Ukraine abandons positions in eastern Kurakhovo — security services
Accordin to the report, the Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses on this frontline section
Hezbollah attempts to assassinate two more Israeli politicians — TV
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused an Iranian proxy of trying to kill him and his wife in a drone attack near the city of Caesarea on October 19 and vowed it will not stop Israel from pressing on with its military operations against Hamas and Hezbollah
BRICS cooperation to end era of US totalitarianism — Iranian president
"We hope to reach good agreements in energy, industry, trade and tourism," Masoud Pezeshkian noted
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
China favors BRICS expansion — ambassador to Russia
Zhang Hanhui also noted that China supports BRICS in building "a more just and sound international order"
Presence of two hundred mercenaries in Chasov Yar confirmed — military intelligence
It is noted that intercepted radio messages "indicate their frequent refusal to obey combat orders"
Abnormal voting for Sandu, Eurointegration seen in Moldovan election — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained what the unfree election campaign in Moldova was all about
BRICS countries to be invulnerable to sanctions due to lowered dollar dependence — NYT
It is reported that BRICS members are looking for alternative sources of financing because "the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are dominated by the West, especially the United States"
Brazil’s Lula to hold phone conversation with Putin
Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s top diplomat, Mauro Vieira, will lead the Brazilian delegation at the BRICS Summit
Russia ready to discuss building new world order with friends — Putin
The Russian leader reiterated the invitation to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and other participants of the forum to come to Kazan
Xi, Putin to discuss China-Russia relations, world issues — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Xi Jinping on October 22, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told the media on Monday
Putin thanks Modi for coming to Kazan, praises frequent contacts
"I remember with warmth your visit to Moscow in July and the fruitful negotiations with you," the Russian leader recalled
Lukashenko tells Putin situation is "starting to get tense with Wagner"
The Belarusian leader noted that they want to go to Warsaw
UK journalist Phillips granted temporary asylum in Russia
He was blacklisted by the UK over the situation in Ukraine
China’s Xi flies off for BRICS Summit in Kazan
On October 22-24, Xi Jinping will hold an in-depth exchange of views with the other BRICS leaders on the current international situation, practical cooperation, the development of the grouping’s mechanisms and other important issues
Russia expects US to notice nuclear doctrine revisions — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that "classical nuclear deterrence has been faltering"
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s strategic positions near Terny in DPR
The Ukrainian army attempted to regain control of the strategic positions but was unsuccessful
Moscow believes Tbilisi's statements that West incited Georgia to war with Russia — Lavrov
The Georgian authorities have repeatedly stated that there were attempts and the desire of certain forces to drag the country into a military confrontation with Russia
Developments on payment mechanisms expected in BRICS — Russian Foreign Ministry
However, no "huge leap forward" should be expected, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Press review: Kazan readies for BRICS summit and Israel's plan to attack Iran leaked
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 21st
Two liquor plants damaged in drone attack in Tula Region, no injuries caused
Emergency services are working at the crash sites
Guterres’ visit to Kazan shows BRICS became important for West — official
President of the BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand pointed out the importance and the value of the upcoming event
There is no talk of admitting new full BRICS members this year — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov recalled that since January 1, 2024, the BRICS association had almost doubled in size, and the adjustment period for those who had just joined had not yet been fully completed
Republika Srpska head sees BRICS as organization of future world
Milorad Dodik, who is currently taking part in the BRICS group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan, also pointed out that the global center of economic power "is slowly moving" from the G7 to BRICS
Voting in Moldova: Sandu's failed 'blitzkrieg'
Sandu has 41.84% of the vote, while Stoianoglo holds 26.35%, according to preliminary results released by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) after processing 100% of the protocols
Russian forces strike Ukrainian seaborne drone factory in Zaporozhye
As Vladimir Rogov pointed out, "the Ukrainian regime tried to present it as if our troops delivered a strike at a shopping mall"
Biden suffered undisclosed ‘medical emergency’ in Nevada on July 17 — journalist
According to Jordan Schachtel, the emergency was far more serious than the general malaise
Ethiopia’s PM arrives in Kazan to take part in BRICS Summit
He was met at the international airport by head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov
Referendum on accession to BRICS possible in Serbia — Vucic
According to president, the BRICS’ popularity rating in Serbia has reached 42%
Ukraine’s membership in NATO absolutely unacceptable for Russia — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also added that threats to Russia’s security cannot be eliminated without the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine
Houthis attack Israeli military base with hypersonic missile — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the Houthis’ missile "successfully reached its targets, bypassing American and Israeli interception systems"
India ready to provide any assistance for settlement in Ukraine — Modi
Narendra Modi added that "problems should be resolved by peaceful means," and India fully supports "establishing peace and stability as soon as possible"
Kalashnikov arms producer to deliver Kub kamikaze drones to foreign customer
Kub guided loitering munitions designed to strike enemy armor and manpower have proven their worth in the special military operation in Ukraine
Risks of direct confrontation between Russia, US should not be underestimated — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov described the situation where those he called adversaries have been seeking to pitch the North Atlantic Alliance against Russia "to please Kiev" as very dangerous
Russia attaches special importance to strengthening relations with Africa, Putin says
Russia looks forward to receiving South Africa’s top diplomat at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum to be held in Sochi on November 9-10, the Russian leader said
General Secretary To Lam Transfers Power to Luong Cuong as Vietnam's New President
At 67 years old, Luong Cuong has become the 14th president in the history of modern Vietnam
Kremlin aide describes UAE president’s visit as 'very successful'
"There were very fruitful talks with the Emirati delegation, a very useful conversation," Yury Ushakov underlined
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Finnish human rights activist
Johan Backman has defended the rights of the Russian-born families, whose children were taken away by the Finnish authorities, and has participated in many international conferences on the outcome of World War II
US private military company’s main forces leave Kursk Region — Russian serviceman
The commander noted that Ukrainian mercenary units do not serve as assault squads, but rather they work as barrage detachments, sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and snipers
Putin already works at BRICS Summit in Kazan — Kremlin
On Tuesday, the Russian president begins a series of bilateral meetings with participants of the BRICS Summit in Kazan
Putin to have a series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of BRICS Summit
The summit will start in the evening, with a friendly dinner for all arrived leaders
BRICS capable of taking part in resolving major conflicts – official
According to the Purnima Anand, considering that Western integrational associations find themselves in a difficult situation
Putin to meet with Erdogan, Xi, Modi, Abbas, Guterres in Kazan
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the series of talks will begin on October 22
Vietnam's parliament elects General Luong Cuong as country's new president
According to the National Assembly, the resolution to elect Luong Cuong, 67, as head of state was supported by 440 out of 440 lawmakers present at the session
Turkey sees threat in Greater Israel plans — ruling party
Spokesman Omer Celik recalled Israel’s statements about its readiness to strike nuclear and oil targets in Iran
India eyeing coal imports from Mongolia via Russia — newspaper
"This route allows India to avoid over-reliance on transit through China," a government source told The Economic Times
Putin, Guterres to discuss Middle East, Ukraine at BRICS Summit — Kremlin aide
The UN secretary-general last visited Russia more than two years ago, on April 26, 2022
Iran’s neighbors not to let Israel use their territory for retaliation — minister
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran has submitted official complaints to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the UN Security Council about Israeli threats to its nuclear facilities
Member states to make important decisions to strengthen BRICS during Kazan summit — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the work at the BRICS Summit will begin already in the evening
