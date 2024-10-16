Russia looks forward to Kazakh president’s arrival at BRICS summit in Kazan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is looking forward to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, as it will greatly contribute to the development of regional and international cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the statement by Kazakhstan's presidential adviser and spokesman, Berik Uali, that the republic's authorities would currently refrain from applying to join BRICS, Peskov said that Russia respects this position. "Kazakhstan is our friend, our strategic partner, our ally, and we greatly value our relations. Naturally, Kazakhstan decides for itself the format of its participation in various organizations," the Kremlin spokesman added. "We look forward to the Kazakh president’s arrival in Kazan and his participation in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format meetings. In any case, his participation will make a significant contribution to the development of regional and international cooperation," the spokesman said.

Peskov also added that BRICS is not an association that tries to "replace" the UN.

"BRICS is not some association that tries to replace the UN, but on the contrary, it is an association that complements this organization and in no way contradicts its universal nature," he said.

The BRICS summit in Kazan will be held on October 22-24.