Russia concerned over Japan’s remilitarization, Lavrov says

VIENTIANE /Laos/, October 11. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over the trend toward remilitarization of Japan which could demolish the current world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after he attended the 19th East Asia Summit.

"As regards Japan specifically, we have a serious concern over remilitarization of this country," Russia’s top diplomat said. "Its overt rejection of peaceful development cannot but raise concern. For this could demolish the entire system of the present-day world order, replacing it with that rules-based world order about which Japanese Prime Minister [Shigeru Ishiba] gave a lengthy speech today," Lavrov added.

To illustrate his position, the Russian foreign minister said Japan has been ramping up its defense spending and upgrading the basic doctrines by allowing for the possibility of launching preventive strikes. "Japan is playing a larger role in US plans to set up a global anti-missile defense system with potential deployment of short-and medium-range missiles on Japanese territory. In general, Japan is working toward strengthening its military potential in both traditional and new spheres, including cyberspace, outer space and other fields," Lavrov maintained.

The Russian minister accused the United States of "actively and clearly pushing" Japan to pursue such a course. He recounted a recent remark by US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel about Washington’s plans to establish a trade defense council in the Asia-Pacific uniting roughly 50 economies for economic containment of China. "That is aggressive and confrontational features are not only being added to the military and political sphere but also to the economic field, blocking universal approaches to embrace inclusive formats of mutually advantageous economic cooperation," Lavrov lamented.