Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft evacuates 60 citizens from Beirut

BEIRUT, October 3. /TASS/. A special airplane of the Emergencies Ministry evacuated 60 Russians, including family members of diplomatic workers serving in Lebanon, from Beirut, a TASS correspondent reports.

Family members of the Russian Embassy staff, namely children and women, including those in their last terms, boarded the Il-76 airplane after it unloaded humanitarian aid. During the flight, psychologists and doctors of the Emergencies Ministry will accompany them.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS that the evacuation is being organized in accordance with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin and under the instructions of Emergencies Ministry head Alexander Kurenkov. The plane is set to arrive in Moscow today.