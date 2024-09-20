Russia seeks ways to create correspondent interbank networks for BRICS

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow is actively working on creating reliable and sustainable payment systems and correspondent interbank networks within BRICS, Russia's BRICS Sherpa and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are actively looking for new methods of cross-border settlements, creating reliable and sustainable payment systems and correspondent interbank networks, expanding the use of national currencies of BRICS countries in mutual trade," he said.

"One of the tasks of the Russian presidency remains to strengthen the role of the BRICS countries in the international monetary and financial system. We are working on further measures to comprehensively implement the strategy of the BRICS economic partnership and the action plan for innovative cooperation," Ryabkov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that payment platforms alternative to the dollar and the euro being developed within BRICS attract an increasing number of countries. "Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," he said.